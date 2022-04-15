Local Roundup: Port Byron softball doubles up Cato-Meridian

Port Byron softball doubled up county rival Cato-Meridian 10-5 on Friday for the Panthers' third win of the season.

Sadie White went 3-for-4 with three runs. Nikki Namisniak (2-for-3) also scored three times. Mackenzie McDowell had two hits, while Jordan Cook chipped in a double.

Freshman Bethany Jump started her first varsity game and cleared the fence for a home run.

Hannah Jones struck out 18 batters and allowed only three hits. She's been in the circle for all of Port Byron's wins so far.

The Panthers host Tully on Monday. Cato-Meridian travels to Weedsport on Tuesday.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Cayuga 4, Hudson Valley 3; Cayuga 2, Hudson Valley 1 (nine innings): One day after an offensive outburst, the Spartans swept another doubleheader in a pair of pitcher duels.

With four wins in the last two days, CCC improves to 13-5 on the season.

In the first game, Greg Osterhout held the Vikings scoreless in five innings while the offense plated three runs. Three runs from the Vikings, however, tied the score in the sixth.

With the score tied in the seventh, Hazel Martinez worked a walk and then advanced to third on a double from Tyler Korsky. Martinez came home for the deciding run on a sacrifice fly by Michael Norton.

Osterhout threw 5 1/3 innings and struck out 10 for the no-decision.

In Game 2, Nate Coffey allowed an early run but still took a no-hitter into the sixth inning.

Cayuga tied it in the sixth on a double by Anthony Driscoll-Sadusky that scored Logan Sheasgreen. Then in the ninth, Norton dropped in a two-out single that scored Fernando Espinal for the game-winning run.

Coffey threw six innings, allowed one hit and struck out four. Connor McMahon earned the win with three scoreless innings in relief.

“We faced two good pitchers today, but we kept battling at the plate. We showed that we have what it takes to win close games,” said CCC coach John Rizzo. “The team saved me today in the second game. I made a couple bad decisions, and they bailed me out when it mattered.”

CCC returns to the field Thursday at Falcon Park against Tompkins Cortland Community College.

FROM THURSDAY

SOFTBALL

Jackson (Ohio) 8, Auburn 5: The Maroons punched out 15 hits and were on the receiving end of three Jackson errors, but seven runs against in the fifth inning doomed the outcome.

Sydney Marinelli paced the offense with three hits, two runs and two RBIs.

Elise Clifford (double), Abigail Carr, Madison Lowe and Grace Hoey (run) all had two-hit games. Cayleigh Currier scored twice with a hit, while Emma Merkley posted a double and two RBIs.

The Maroons (3-2) travel to Syracuse City next Tuesday, April 19.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Cayuga 21, Hudson Valley 22; Cayuga 23, Hudson Valley 9: The Spartans earned a road sweep behind its explosive offense.

CCC briefly trailed in the first game, but roared back with seven runs in the second inning. In the sixth, Michael Norton and Logan Sheasgreen hit back-to-back home runs. Fernando Espinal added a sholo shot that inning, and Hazel Martinez capped off the game with a three-run blast in the seventh.

Tyler Korsky and Martinez both finished 4-for-6 in Game 1, with Martinez driving in five runs. Sheasgreen was 4-for-4 with three runs and three RBIs. Espinal finished 3-for-5 with four runs and three RBI.

Martinez hit a home run in the first inning of the second game, but CCC found itself behind 7-5 through four innings. The two-run deficit proved simple to overcome, as the Spartans scored six in the fifth and 10 in the seventh.

In the nightcap, Martinez went 3-for-3 with three runs and three RBIs. Korsky and Norton both touched home plate four times, while Espinal and Sheasgreen had four RBIs apiece.

