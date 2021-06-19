 Skip to main content
Local Roundup: Port Byron's Relfe, Weedsport's Newton receive postseason honors
BASEBALL

Local Roundup: Port Byron's Relfe, Weedsport's Newton receive postseason honors

Baseball: Weedsport vs Bishop Ludden - 1

Weedsport's Peyton Newton delivers a pitch against Bishop Ludden on Thursday in Weedsport. 

 Justin Ritzel, The Citizen

The Onondaga High School League Patriot National division has released its postseason all-league teams, and several baseball players from Cayuga County have been recognized.

Port Byron's Brandon Relfe was named the division's Player of the Year. Relfe led the Panthers to the Section III Class C-1 finals this year, earning wins from the rubber in both the section quarterfinal and semifinal.

Weedsport received a pair of ultimate honors. Peyton Newton was named Pitcher of the Year, while Rob Matson was named Coach of the Year. With Newton as the ace pitcher and Matson calling the shots, Weedsport won the division title and had the best conference record for all Patriot League teams.

Joining Relfe on the division's first team are teammates Connor Usowski and Gabe Rhodes. Earning second-team honors for Port Byron are Eli Jarabek and Tyler Merkley, while Ethan Wilson is an honorable mention.

Along with Newton, Antonio Tortorello and Andrew Seward were picked as first-teamers for Weedsport. Parker McBride and Ashton Benedict made the second team.

For Cato-Meridian, Ethan Weller was placed on the second team while Cody Loveless was named a honorable mention.

