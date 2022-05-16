Local Roundup: Rain dampers Route 20 baseball game during first inning

AUBURN — Route 20 rivals Auburn and Skaneateles added a rainy wrinkle to their long history on Monday.

The two schools' varsity baseball programs started a game at Falcon Park that was called off with only two outs gone in the top of the first inning, due to inclement weather.

The Maroons were ahead 4-0 when the umpires signaled that the game was over.

Rain soaked Falcon Park's turf field from first pitch, as Lakers' starting pitcher James Musso — who has 46 strikeouts and only 11 earned runs against in 32 1/3 innings — struggled to find the strike zone with the wet baseball.

The Maroons put two runners in scoring position on Musso, and Jayden DeAngelis lined a single up the middle for the game's first run. Musso then threw a pitch several feet above Auburn batter Owen Birchard, which allowed another runner to score.

The game then went into a 15-minute delay, and resumed with a new pitcher for the Lakers: Cooper Purdy. Purdy allowed a line drive off Cooper Polcovich's bat, then threw a wild pitch for two more runs.

After the fourth Auburn run, the umpires signaled the end of the game due to the rain and slippery field conditions.

Because it's a non-league game, there's no requirement for the teams to resume. However, Auburn is not scheduled to play again until Saturday against Jamesville-DeWitt, while Skaneateles is available on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Monday's game was originally scheduled to take place in Skaneateles, but the field was deemed unplayable which shifted action to Falcon Park with the Lakers serving as home team.

It is currently unknown, if the game resumes, which field will host.

FROM SUNDAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Finger Lakes 6, Cayuga 2: The Spartans fell in the final game of a best-of-three series against the Lakers, ending their season in the opening round of the NJCAA Region III playoffs.

CCC led the series after one game, but FLCC combined for 13 runs in the final two games to advance.

The Spartans put two runners aboard in the first inning of Game 3 but were unable to convert a run. Then in the second inning, FLCC loaded the bases and dropped in three consecutive hits to take a five-run lead.

Tyler Ziemak’s RBI single brought home Cayuga’s first run in the bottom of the second. Another run didn’t come until the ninth when pinch hitter Derek Schumaker’s double scored a run.

Cayuga finishes the season 27-12, with that win total setting a new program record.

“I’m very proud of these guys and cherish the relationships we’ve been able to build. Baseball will eventually fade away. I hope the lessons about being a man stay with them,” said Spartans coach John Rizzo. “Losing stings but the goodbyes with these guys are what are sitting heavy right now.”

FROM SATURDAY

TRACK AND FIELD

Glenn D. Loucks Invitational: Auburn’s Bryn Whitman took first in the girls discus throw (120-10), while Dustin Swartwood finished third and broke a school record in the boys shot put (51-0).

The Maroons compete in the Salt City Athletic Conference league meet this upcoming week.

FROM FRIDAY

TRACK AND FIELD

Baldwinsville John Arcaro Classic: Over 20 schools from around central New York participated in B’ville’s invitational, and the Auburn boys team ranked eighth in team scores.

Chris Howard led the Maroons by placing third in the boys 1600m run (4:27.56), while Owen Gasper was third in the boys 3200m run (10:00.05). Keegan Brady was right behind Gasper for fourth in the 3200m (10:01.78), and Ryan Maher added a fourth-place time in the 3000m Steeplechase (11:37.79).

Bethany Lorenzo had Auburn’s top placement on the girls side, ranking sixth in the 1500m run (5:05.05).

Auburn runs in the SCAC division championships at Central Square on Thursday.

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

