Local Roundup: Rejman, Angotti lead Southern Cayuga swimming to win

JD Rejman and Joseph Angotti both captured wins in a pair of individual events to lead Southern Cayuga swimming to a 89 1/2-80 1/2 win over Lansing on Tuesday.

Rejman was first in the 50 freestyle (23.80) and 100 freestyle (53.76), while Angotti won the 100 butterfly (56.55) and 100 backstroke (1:00.12).

Southern Cayuga also won two relays. Angotti, Sam Perez, Owen Overhiser and Rejman completed the 200 medley relay in 1:54.10, while Jamison Murray, Aidan Brown, Luke Gentry and Angotti finished the 200 freestyle relay in 1:44.19.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Moravia 76, Groton 67: Gavin Stayton and Justin Pettit combined for almost 50 points as the Blue Devils picked up a win.

Stayton finished with 27 and went 4-for-5 from the stripe in the fourth quarter as Moravia closed out the game. Pettit scored 20 and went 7-for-10 from the line overall. Ryan Robbins added 12 points and Deegan Sovocool added eight.

Stayton also had six rebounds, five assists and four steals. Sovocool grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out four assists. Josh Cespedes tallied seven rebounds, four assists and five steals.