Local Roundup: Rejman, Angotti lead Southern Cayuga swimming to win

JD Rejman and Joseph Angotti both captured wins in a pair of individual events to lead Southern Cayuga swimming to a 89 1/2-80 1/2 win over Lansing on Tuesday.
Rejman was first in the 50 freestyle (23.80) and 100 freestyle (53.76), while Angotti won the 100 butterfly (56.55) and 100 backstroke (1:00.12).
Southern Cayuga also won two relays. Angotti, Sam Perez, Owen Overhiser and Rejman completed the 200 medley relay in 1:54.10, while Jamison Murray, Aidan Brown, Luke Gentry and Angotti finished the 200 freestyle relay in 1:44.19.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Moravia 76, Groton 67: Gavin Stayton and Justin Pettit combined for almost 50 points as the Blue Devils picked up a win.
Stayton finished with 27 and went 4-for-5 from the stripe in the fourth quarter as Moravia closed out the game. Pettit scored 20 and went 7-for-10 from the line overall. Ryan Robbins added 12 points and Deegan Sovocool added eight.
Stayton also had six rebounds, five assists and four steals. Sovocool grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out four assists. Josh Cespedes tallied seven rebounds, four assists and five steals.
Jamesville-DeWitt 78, Auburn 57: Jay Baranick led all scorers with 28 points. He hit six 3s. Troy Churney added 12.
Auburn is 12-7.
You have free articles remaining.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Jamesville-DeWitt 47, Auburn 22: Doray DiLallo totaled 10 points for Auburn. The Maroons next play Fulton on Thursday.
FROM MONDAY
ICE HOCKEY
Skaneateles 8, New Hartford 2: Charlie Major posted a four-point night, recording one goal and three assists in the Lakers’ win. Brendan Powers and Jack Henry both potted a pair of goals. Cole Heintz (two assists), Garrett Krieger (two assists) and Charlie Russell (two assists) also scored. Ben Clymer, Thomas Coyne and Jacob French were credited with an assist each.
Adam Casper made nine saves in goal.
Skaneateles (17-0-1) is away at Oswego Wednesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Skaneateles 70, APW 29: Nate Fouts led the Lakers with a 20-point night, while Miller Weir and Tyler DelFavero both finished with 13 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Chittenango 66, Skaneateles 58: Tied at 49 at the end of regulation, the Lakers were outscored 17-9 in the extra session. Maeve Canty went off for 25 points, including four 3s, while Tatumn Pas’cal also hit four 3s and finished with 16 points.