Local Roundup: Reyes scores 40, Union Springs wins in OT

Junior Jose Reyes exploded for 40 points as the Union Springs boys basketball team took down Groton 67-62 in overtime on Friday night.

The Wolves trailed by 14 points midway through the third quarter, but were able to battle back to force the extra time. In OT, Reyes hit a crucial 3 to cap off his night.

Hunter Martin added 14 points.

"We're struggling to shoot it but the defense clamped down to get us where we needed to be," said coach Dan Cerro.

Union Springs travels to Lansing on Saturday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Union Springs 56, Groton 28: Kailey Kalet led the Wolves with 23 points, while Danielle Waldron added nine points and Lilly Casler chipped in with eight.

The Wolves play again Saturday at home against Lansing.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Skaneateles 5, Oswego 0: The Lakers tallied a pair of goals in the first period and three more in the third to close it out.