Local Roundup: Several contribute in Southern Cayuga girls basketball's win

Skaneateles was down by 13 entering the fourth quarter, but outscored Marcellus 19-6 in the final frame to force overtime. Both teams were limited to six points in the first overtime, but the Mustangs had an 8-6 edge in the second overtime to win the game.

Nate Foutes was the Lakers’ high scorer with 22 points. Andrew Neumann figured in with 16 points. Nick Wamp added 10.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Finger Lakes 90, Cayuga 68: FLCC hit nine 3s in the first half to put CCC in a hole. Trailing 45-29 at half, Cayuga cut the deficit to nine with 13 minutes remaining, but that was as close as the Spartans got.

Deonte Holder led offensively with 23 points to go with seven rebounds. Jacob Ramirez finished with 18 points and six rebounds. Shaheed Alcide chipped in with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Cayuga (7-14) finishes up with two road games, starting Saturday at Tompkins-Cortland Community College.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Finger Lakes 58, Cayuga 52: Cayuga led entering the fourth quarter, but FLCC’s late rally was the difference.