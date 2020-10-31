Local Roundup: Skaneateles, Auburn cross country teams earn sweeps

For the boys, Jimmy Vasile placed first (17:49), Jerry Czyz came in second (19:15), Miles Baroody finished third (19:26) and Owen Gasper was fourth (19:33).

Both Auburn teams improve to 4-1 this season, and the Maroons next take on Central Square Saturday, Nov. 7.

GIRLS SOCCER

Auburn 2, Cortland 0: Both Grace Oliver and Sydney Marinelli were credited with a goal and an assist, while Bryn Whitman made seven saves.

"Good solid win for the girls," Maroons coach George Cosentino said in an email. "All our games have been extremely competitive and it's nice to finally win one of these close ones. The girls have been working hard to make simple plays, find the open teammates and eliminate the costly miscues. The past few games have really shown that improvement."

Next up for Auburn is Liverpool on the road Monday.

BOYS SOCCER