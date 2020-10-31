Local Roundup: Skaneateles, Auburn cross country teams earn sweeps

The Skaneateles cross country teams swept a meet against Weedsport and Marcellus on Saturday.
On the boys side, the Lakers defeated Weedsport 15-46 and Marcellus 15-50.
Weedsport edged Marcellus 27-28.
Winning the first five positions for Skaneateles were Caleb Bender (15:55), Matt Persampieri (16:14), Joe Norris (17:28), Will Girzadas (17:32) and Seamus Fogerty (18:12).
The Warriors' Landon Kepple (18:24) and Ashton Benedict (18:34) took the next took spots.
The Lakers are now 7-0 on the season, having scored 106 points, just one point off the 105-point minimum possible through seven meets.
For the girls, Skaneateles beat Weedsport 21-35 and Marcellus 24-31. The Warriors fell to the Mustangs 25-30.
Skaneateles' top finisher was Hope Cross-Jaya in second overall (21:40). Next up in third was Weedsport's Allison House (21:54).
Third and fourth place were taken by Skaneateles Lilly Coleman (22:09) and Lily Yengo (22:23). Clare Keady placed seventh (22:48) for the Lakers. Weedsport's Sarah Carroll came in eighth (22:54) and Olivia Snodgrass ranked ninth (22:56).
In other cross country action on Saturday, the Auburn girls team beat East Syracuse Minoa 19-38, while the boys won 15-43. Leading Auburn's girls with a first-place time of 21:00 was Kyleen Brady. Ali Pineau (21:14) came in second, Bethany Lorenzo was third (21:21) and Elizabeth Baroody cross the finish line in fourth (22:31).
For the boys, Jimmy Vasile placed first (17:49), Jerry Czyz came in second (19:15), Miles Baroody finished third (19:26) and Owen Gasper was fourth (19:33).
Both Auburn teams improve to 4-1 this season, and the Maroons next take on Central Square Saturday, Nov. 7.
GIRLS SOCCER
Auburn 2, Cortland 0: Both Grace Oliver and Sydney Marinelli were credited with a goal and an assist, while Bryn Whitman made seven saves.
"Good solid win for the girls," Maroons coach George Cosentino said in an email. "All our games have been extremely competitive and it's nice to finally win one of these close ones. The girls have been working hard to make simple plays, find the open teammates and eliminate the costly miscues. The past few games have really shown that improvement."
Next up for Auburn is Liverpool on the road Monday.
BOYS SOCCER
Skaneateles 5, Mater Dei 0: After being held to a single goal in the opening half, the Lakers exploded for four more in the second. For the second straight game a Skaneateles player recorded three goals. After Landon Hellwig did it in the Lakers' last game, this time it was Andrew Moss, who buried three tallies to go with an assist. Hellwig and Ethan Pickup also scored, while Aidan Chabot nabbed an assist.
Andrew Neumann was needed for only one save in goal.
Skaneateles (8-2) heads to Cicero-North Syracuse on Tuesday.
FROM FRIDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
East Syracuse Minoa 2, Auburn 0: Zarya White made seven saves in goal for the Maroons.
