Local Roundup: Skaneateles beats Cortland-Homer, returns to title game

Skaneateles hockey is returning to the Section III Division II championships after shutting out Cortland-Homer, 4-0, in the section semifinals Wednesday at the Skaneateles YMCA.
The Lakers, who are the defending state champion, remain unbeaten on the season. The game was a rematch of last year's section title game.
Charlie Russell was the game’s hero with two goals and an assist, including a tally in the final minutes of the third period to salt the game away. Charlie Major also had a three-point night with a goal and two assists. Garrett Krieger had the game’s other goal and also recorded an assist. Jack Henry posted two assists, and Cam Lowe added one.
Picking up the shutout in net was Adam Casper, who turned aside all 18 of the shots that came his way.
Skaneateles (20-0-1) will face Whitesboro in the title game on Monday. Last week when the two teams met, the Lakers slipped by with an overtime win.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section IV Class C first round
Unatego 39, Moravia 20: Kate Baylor posted 11 points with eight rebounds, while Maddy Kelly added three points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals.
FROM TUESDAY
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Section III State Qualifiers: Skaneateles’ Emme Conan came in fifth in the 55m dash (7.59 seconds) and sixth in the 300m dash (43.60). Teammate Tess Peterson tied for 12th in the high jump (4-8) and came in 12th in the triple jump (32-7). Sharla Dart was 19th in the shot put (26-11). Reagan Evans placed 24th in the weight throw (30-5.25).
Grace Conan, Peterson, Evangelia Vitsaxaki and Emme Conan placed sixth in the 4x200m relay (1:53.38)
BOYS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Section III State Qualifiers: Skaneateles’ Caleb Bender qualified for states, winning the 1600m run with a time of 4:26.33. He moves on to the state championship meet March 7 at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Athletic Complex in Staten Island.
Bender, Joe Norris, Tony DiRubbo and Matt Persampieri completed the 4x800m relay in seventh (8:48.92).
For Auburn, Jimmy Vasile placed seventh in the 1600m run (4:53.58).