Local Roundup: Skaneateles boys golf routs Chittenango
LOCAL ROUNDUP

  • Updated
Local Roundup 2

Local sports roundup. 

 Provided

Skaneateles boys golf continued a dominant run on the links, improving to 7-1 this season with a 223-278 win over Chittenango Friday.

The Lakers scored five of the match's top six scores. Tynan Jones carded a 41, Shawn Luce had a 43, Tyson DiRubbo scored a 44, Will Cowden posted a 47, and Drew Henderson scored a 48.

Next up for Skaneateles is Cazenovia on Tuesday.

FROM THURSDAY

BOYS SOCCER

Skaneateles 6, Syracuse Academy of Science 0: Led by a pair of goals from Ryan Willard, the Lakers earned their third win of the season.

Nick Cerimeli, Colin Gaglione and Andrew Moss all registered a goal with an assist, while Daniel Ramsgard also tallied once. Landon Hellwig and Max Wamp each added an assist.

Skaneateles (3-1) is home against Marcellus on Saturday.

