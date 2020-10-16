Local Roundup: Skaneateles boys golf routs Chittenango

Skaneateles boys golf continued a dominant run on the links, improving to 7-1 this season with a 223-278 win over Chittenango Friday.
The Lakers scored five of the match's top six scores. Tynan Jones carded a 41, Shawn Luce had a 43, Tyson DiRubbo scored a 44, Will Cowden posted a 47, and Drew Henderson scored a 48.
Next up for Skaneateles is Cazenovia on Tuesday.
FROM THURSDAY
BOYS SOCCER
Skaneateles 6, Syracuse Academy of Science 0: Led by a pair of goals from Ryan Willard, the Lakers earned their third win of the season.
Nick Cerimeli, Colin Gaglione and Andrew Moss all registered a goal with an assist, while Daniel Ramsgard also tallied once. Landon Hellwig and Max Wamp each added an assist.
Skaneateles (3-1) is home against Marcellus on Saturday.
