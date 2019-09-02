The Skaneateles High School boys soccer team opened its 2019 season with a couple of games against Section II Class AA teams, defeating Saratoga Springs 1-0 Friday before falling to Shenedehowa 5-0 Saturday.
Jack Donovan scored the lone goal in the win over Saratoga Springs on an assist from Tylar Moss. Andrew Neumann earned the shutout with eight saves.
Neumann was tested again Saturday against Shenedehowa, making 11 saves, but the Plainsmen's possession game was too much for the Lakers to overcome. Shenedehowa went ahead 2-0 in the first half and then tacked on three more goals in the second half to earn the win.
Skaneateles (1-1) hosts Section V's Bishop Kearney on Tuesday in another non-league game.
FROM LAST WEEK
BOYS SOCCER
Southern Cayuga 4, Odessa-Montour 0: Four different players recorded goals as the Chiefs opened up their season with a decisive victory.
Zaki Javed, Jacob Schmitt, Juan Par Soch and Masih Ghanzanfari each tallied one goal, while Tyler Ridley, JD Rejman and Colby Sellen picked up assists.
Freshman goalkeeper Brandon Vanacore made nine saves for his first varsity shutout.
Southern Cayuga is 1-0.