Local Roundup: Skaneateles boys soccer returns to state title game

Skaneateles boys soccer will play for its second straight NYSPHSAA Class B title.

Trailing 1-0 in the first half, the Lakers struck back with the next two tallies to defeat Section I champ Westlake 2-1 on Saturday in the state semifinals at Middletown High School.

Westlake opened the scoring midway through the first half off the foot of Christian Shkreli.

The Lakers answered only two minutes later on a free kick, when Skaneateles ran a fake to set up Owen Cheney’s goal. The 1-1 tie lasted through halftime.

In the second half, it was another clutch goal by David Petercsak that was the difference. Peterscak, who recorded the overtime winner in Skaneateles’ regional game against Section IV's Owego last weekend, looped a shot from 30 yards that bested the Westlake defense and advanced the Lakers to the final.

Skaneateles (20-0) now has a chance to capture the Class B state title and clinch an undefeated season. The Lakers will face Section V champion Bath-Haverling Sunday morning in Middletown.

The two teams also met in the last state tournament in 2019, which the Lakers won 3-1 en route to the state title. Like the Lakers, Bath-Haverling enters Sunday's championship with an unblemished record, having topped Beekmantown 7-0 in its own semifinal game, which was called off early due to lightning.

The championship game is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

NYSPHSAA Championships: Ten Cayuga County-area runners participated in the state meet at Chenango Valley State Park on Saturday.

Cato-Meridian eighth-grader Maggie Brown had the top finish among local competitors. Brown completed the Girls Class D race in 20:03.1, which landed her in eighth place.

Three Southern Cayuga runners also ran in the Girls Class D race. Julia Gloss placed 15th (20:44.3), while Nora Burroughs came in 31st (21:37.4). Sophia Bennett placed 41st (22:03.4) in her second state championship appearance.

In the Girls Class A race, Auburn eighth-grader Kyleen Brady came in 25th. She posted a time of 19:05.7.

In Girls Class C, Jordan-Elbridge's Vassianna Klock came in 15th (19:49.7), while Skaneateles' Lucy Fleckenstein was 65th (21:50.1).

Three boys ran in the state meet, including two from Auburn. For the Maroons in the Class A race, Chris Howard placed 51st (17:20.3), while Owen Gasper finished 96th (18:13.6).

In Class C, Skaneateles' Will Girzadas ranked 58th (18:24.7).

