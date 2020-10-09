 Skip to main content
Local Roundup: Skaneateles boys soccer starts off on high note
LOCAL ROUNDUP

Local Roundup: Skaneateles boys soccer starts off on high note

  • Updated
Local Roundup

Local sports roundup.

 Provided

Skaneateles boys soccer scored three goals in each half to defeat Mexico 6-2 on Thursday. 

Four different players tallied for the Lakers. Landon Hellwig and Max Wamp both notched a pair of goals, while Nick Cerimeli and Aidan Chabot each added one goal. Colin Gaglione had two assists, while Wyatt Langford, Ryan Willard and Alex Arefyeve all posted one assist. 

Skaneateles (1-0) faces Westhill Saturday in a rematch of last year's Section III Class B championship that the Lakers won en route to the Class B state title. 

