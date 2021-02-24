Local Roundup: Skaneateles girls hockey routs Ithaca

The Skaneateles girls hockey team erupted for five goals in the first period in a 9-1 win over Ithaca on Wednesday.
Leading the Lakers was Rebecca Cain, who nabbed a hat trick to go with one assist. Emily Evans also buried a pair of goals, while Scout Oudemool and Adriana Barbuto both recorded one goal and two assists.
Rachelle Cain and Lizzy Sachar (assist) rounded out the scoring. Campbell Torrey chipped in with an assist.
FROM EARLIER THIS WEEK
BOYS BASKETBALL
Auburn 57, Central Square 48: The Maroons picked up their second win in as many nights, outscoring the RedHawks 24-10 down the stretch to close it out.
Troy Churney nearly had a double-double, recording 21 points with nine assists. Sophomore Eli Benson added 14 points, while Kevin Dolan and John Danczak chipped in with nine apiece.
"One of the better road wins I've seen by a young team that is steadily improving," said Auburn coach Jim Marsh.
Auburn (3-2) travels to Cortland on Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Moravia 73, Groton 63: Three players reached double digits for the Blue Devils, including Justin Pettit who posted a team-high 24 points.
On Pettit’s tail was Aiden Kelly with a 19-point night. Ryan Robbins added 12 and Josh Cespedes chipped in with eight.
(Editor's note: Tuesday's print edition of The Citizen incorrectly identified one of the Moravia players and has since been corrected)
HOCKEY
Skaneateles 8, Cortland-Homer 0: Luke Renaud scored three goals with one assist as the Lakers remain undefeated.
Charlie Major also had a big night with two goals and three assists, while Garrett Krieger posted two goals with one assist. Colin Morrissey rounded out the scoring with a goal and an assist. Drew Henderson was credited with three assists.
Adam Casper picked up the shutout with 10 saves.
SWIMMING
Weedsport 97, Oswego 85: Will Sterling won the 200 freestyle (2:07.71) and the 100 freestyle (53.79). Caleb Tracy took first in the 50 freestyle (24.62). Samantha Whitman finished first in the 100 butterfly (1:10.73). Nash Hertlein had the top time in the 500 freestyle (6:08.58). Nolan Carner was best in the 100 backstroke (1:16.81).
In the 200 freestyle, Tracy, Forrest Nguyen, Carner and Sterling were No. 1 with a 1:43.53 time.
Mexico 130, Weedsport 55: Will Sterling was the lone individual winner for the Warriors, claiming the 100 freestyle (53.79).