Local Roundup: Skaneateles girls hockey routs Ithaca

On Pettit’s tail was Aiden Kelly with a 19-point night. Ryan Robbins added 12 and Josh Cespedes chipped in with eight.

HOCKEY

Skaneateles 8, Cortland-Homer 0: Luke Renaud scored three goals with one assist as the Lakers remain undefeated.

Charlie Major also had a big night with two goals and three assists, while Garrett Krieger posted two goals with one assist. Colin Morrissey rounded out the scoring with a goal and an assist. Drew Henderson was credited with three assists.

Adam Casper picked up the shutout with 10 saves.

SWIMMING

Weedsport 97, Oswego 85: Will Sterling won the 200 freestyle (2:07.71) and the 100 freestyle (53.79). Caleb Tracy took first in the 50 freestyle (24.62). Samantha Whitman finished first in the 100 butterfly (1:10.73). Nash Hertlein had the top time in the 500 freestyle (6:08.58). Nolan Carner was best in the 100 backstroke (1:16.81).