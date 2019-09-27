Lili Winkleman, Lily Buchholz and Grace King each won a pair of events, as the Skaneateles girls swim team topped Holland Patent 113-69 and Lowville Academy 107-76 on Friday.
Winkleman won the 200 IM in a time of 2:31.60 and the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:15.14. King was first in the 100 butterfly in a time of 1:05.13 and the 500 freestyle in a time of 5:59.03. Buchholz won the 100 backstroke in 1:03.56 and the 50 freestyle in 26.35.
Caitlin Comer won the 200 freestyle in 2:14.04. Skaneateles' 200 medley relay of Buchholz, Winkleman, King and Elizabeth Springer touched first in 2:00.49 and the 200 freestyle relay of Springer, Amelia Musso, Comer and King was first in 1:52.99.
FIELD HOCKEY
Weedsport 1, Moravia 0: The Warriors' Suzie Nemec scored the game's lone goal.
Emma Stark had the assist on Nemec's goal. Weedsport goalie Mariah Quigley made 16 saves in goal to preserve the shutout.
Moravia goalie Brook Purdy made two saves.
TENNIS
Skaneateles 5, Jordan-Elbridge 2: The Lakers won two of the singles matches and three in doubles for the victory over the Eagles.
Jordan-Elbridge's Anisa Bort beat Skaneateles' Kenna Ellis at first singles in a marathon 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (11-9) decision.
Skaneateles' Isabella Kroon swept Jordan-Elbridge's Wendy Carter 6-0, 6-0 at second singles. Skaneateles' Lily Miller defeated Jordan-Elbridge's Maria LaFleur 6-1, 6-1 at third singles.
At first doubles, Skaneateles' Ella Danforth and Emma Miller beat Jordan-Elbridge's Delaney Dunham and Meghan Whalen 6-1, 6-0. Skaneateles' Sophia Soderberg and Sofia Capozza swept Jordan-Elbridge's Maddie Green and Lexi Delfavero 6-1, 6-1.
Jordan-Elbridge's Katelyn Precourt and Gabrielle Skotniski topped Skaneateles' Meg Benedict and Olivia Walker at third doubles, 7-6 (7-2), 6-3. At fourth doubles, Skaneateles' Rachel Hackler and Kelsey Rutledge beat Jordan-Elbridge's Skylar Crysler and Hayley Holland 6-1, 6-0.
Skaneateles is 9-2 overall and Jordan-Elbridge is 6-7.