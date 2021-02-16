 Skip to main content
Local Roundup: Skaneateles hockey's Krieger, Major reach milestones
LOCAL ROUNDUP

Local Roundup: Skaneateles hockey's Krieger, Major reach milestones

  • Updated
Skaneateles hockey

Skaneateles' Charlie Major, left, and Garrett Krieger both reached 100 career points in the Lakers' win over Liverpool on Monday. 

 Skaneateles athletics

Skaneateles’ Garrett Krieger and Charlie Major both reached career milestones as the Lakers trounced Liverpool 14-0 on Monday.

Krieger posted three goals and five assists, while Major scored three times and registered four assists. Both have now reached 100 points for their high school careers.

Luke Renaud added four goals

Michael Blowers, Jack Buff, Carter Corbett and Curran McGowan also tallied goals. Henry Major was credited with three assists, while Drew Henderson had two assists.

Goalie Brendan McGowan made nine saves in two periods of action.

Skaneateles (4-0) hosts Baldwinsville on Thursday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Homer 65, Moravia 46: Kate Baylor scored 16 points with seven successful field goals, while Allison Kehoe recorded 13 points and hit three 3s. Sophia Amos added nine points.

