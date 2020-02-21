Local Roundup: Skaneateles rolls past J-E to advance to section quarterfinals

Skaneateles boys basketball is returning to the Section III Class B quarterfinals after a 70-58 win over Jordan-Elbridge Friday at Skaneateles High School.
Trailing by one after the first quarter, Skaneateles outscored J-E 21-8 in the second to grab the lead heading into halftime. The Eagles put up 22 points in the fourth, but it was too little too late.
Nate Fouts led all scorers with 36 points for the Lakers. Fouts did a good chunk of his damage from the free-throw line, picking up 12 of his points at the charity stripe. Max Wamp was the only other Skaneateles player to reach double figures, as he finished with 10. Miller Weir added eight.
Alex Pond scored 21 points for J-E.
Skaneateles (14-7) will either travel to No. 2 Solvay or host No. 18 Oneida next Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section III Class B first round
You have free articles remaining.
Skaneateles 52, General Brown 50: The lowest seed of the tournament, the Lakers secured an upset over the No. 11 Lions on Thursday.
Skaneateles was down by two after the first quarter, but held General Brown to only three points in the second quarter to go ahead. The Lakers led 38-35 after three quarters and hold on in the fourth for the win.
Maeve Canty was Skaneateles’ go-to scorer with 19 points, while Maddy Ramsgard added 13 points. Tatumn Pas’cal chipped in with eight.
Skaneateles (8-13) faces No. 6 Syracuse Academy of Science on Saturday.
WRESTLING
Hannibal/Cato-Meridian’s Hunter White has earned an at-large bid to the upcoming NYSPHSAA wrestling championships.
White is a wild card in Division II at 126 pounds, it was announced on Wednesday. He’s the third wrestler from Cayuga County to qualify for the tournament, joining Auburn’s Keyshin Cooper and Luca Pirozzolo, who are both in Division I.
Cooper and Pirozzolo both won their respective sectional titles Saturday, which meant an automatic trip to the state championships. White, however, fell in the 126-pound finals to Lowville’s Micah Roes. Wrestlers can earn at-large bids based on their records and various tournament finishes, and grade often factors in too. White is a senior.
The state’s individual championships are slated to begin Friday, Feb. 28 at the Times Union Center in Albany with the preliminary and quarterfinal rounds. The tournament continues on Saturday with the semifinals and finals.