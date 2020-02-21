Local Roundup: Skaneateles rolls past J-E to advance to section quarterfinals

Skaneateles boys basketball is returning to the Section III Class B quarterfinals after a 70-58 win over Jordan-Elbridge Friday at Skaneateles High School.

Trailing by one after the first quarter, Skaneateles outscored J-E 21-8 in the second to grab the lead heading into halftime. The Eagles put up 22 points in the fourth, but it was too little too late.

Nate Fouts led all scorers with 36 points for the Lakers. Fouts did a good chunk of his damage from the free-throw line, picking up 12 of his points at the charity stripe. Max Wamp was the only other Skaneateles player to reach double figures, as he finished with 10. Miller Weir added eight.

Alex Pond scored 21 points for J-E.

Skaneateles (14-7) will either travel to No. 2 Solvay or host No. 18 Oneida next Tuesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Section III Class B first round

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Skaneateles 52, General Brown 50: The lowest seed of the tournament, the Lakers secured an upset over the No. 11 Lions on Thursday.