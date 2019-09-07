At the 15th annual Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Cross Country Invitational, Skaneateles placed 13th in the merged overall results to lead local teams that competed in the girls competition. Auburn (26th) and Jordan-Elbridge (31st) also placed in an event featuring nearly 50 teams competing in four different races. Port Byron's Molly Yorky was the fastest Cayuga County-area runner with a time of 22:08.0.
In the boys races, Skaneateles lead local teams with a fifth-place overall showing, followed by Jordan-Elbridge (12th), Auburn (15th) and Port Byron (42nd). The top local finisher was the Lakers' Caleb Bender, who posted a time of 16:46.2 to place seventh overall.
GIRLS SOCCER
Cato-Meridan 2, Moravia 2: They both have the same team nicknames, and on Saturday, they both scored the same number of goals.
The Cato-Meridian Blue Devils and Moravia Blue Devils battled to a 2-2 tie, with Moravia taking the victory in penalty kicks. The teams were playing in the consolation game of the Jim Cufari Kickoff Tournament in Union Springs.
For Moravia, Lynnae Russell and Emma Kraan scored goals, while Abby Myers saved 31 shots on goal. Cato-Meridian scoring came from goals by Chelsea Dennison and Grace Stryker, while Jocelyn Smith record four saves
FIELD HOCKEY
Moravia 1, Owego Apalachin 0, OT: The Blue Devils pulled out the Saturday morning home win in overtime to cap a defensive battle between Section 4 squads.