Local Roundup: Skaneateles soccer teams rout Phoenix

Skaneateles boys soccer has now won two in a row after a 6-0 rout over Phoenix on Tuesday.
Landon Hellwig picked up two goals to go with one assist, while Colin Gaglione (assist), Nick Cerimeli (assist), Marcus McClanahan and Max Wamp also found the back of the net. Aidan Chabot was credited with two assists.
Cole Kennedy and Parker Glowacki both made one save each.
Skaneateles (6-2) next hosts Bishop Ludden on Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Skaneateles 6, Phoenix 0: The Lakers girls picked up an identical win as the boys.
Ella Arroyo scored twice, while Tatumn Pas'cal (assist), Julia O'Connor, Maeve McNeil, and Mia Bigham (assist) rounded out the scoring. Maddy Ramsgard earned one assist.
Skaneateles (3-4) travels to Bishop Ludden on Thursday.
Marcellus 2, Auburn 0: Bryn Whitman recorded 18 saves for the Maroons.
BOYS GOLF
Jamesville-DeWitt 204, Auburn 211: The Maroons lost a close match despite a 40 from Christian Hogan. Other leaders for Auburn included Colin Tardif (41), Jake Hansen (42), Jack Leader (43) and Carter Mizro (45).
Auburn (2-2) travels to Cortland on Friday.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Westhill 23, Weedsport 34: At the 2.7-mile course at Santaro Park, Landon Kepple placed first for the Warriors with a time of 16:23, his fourth first-place time in five dual meets this season. Kepple outsprinted Westhill's Brandon Mulholland over the final 200 meters to claim the victory. Ashton Benedict was next for Weedsport, crossing the finish line in fifth (17:14). Caleb Tracey came in seventh (19:27).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Westhill 19, Weedsport 41: Allison House came in second, completing the course in 20:54. Teammate Sarah Carroll was next in seventh (21:50) and Olivia Snodgrass was eighth (22:00).
FROM MONDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
East Syracuse Minoa 2, Weedsport 1: The Warriors' only goal was scored by Isabella Petrus off an assist from Suzie Nemec.
Mariah Quigley was credited with four saves in goal.
