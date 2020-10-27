Local Roundup: Skaneateles soccer teams rout Phoenix

Westhill 23, Weedsport 34: At the 2.7-mile course at Santaro Park, Landon Kepple placed first for the Warriors with a time of 16:23, his fourth first-place time in five dual meets this season. Kepple outsprinted Westhill's Brandon Mulholland over the final 200 meters to claim the victory. Ashton Benedict was next for Weedsport, crossing the finish line in fifth (17:14). Caleb Tracey came in seventh (19:27).