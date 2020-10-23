 Skip to main content
Local Roundup: Skaneateles tennis edges CBA
LOCAL ROUNDUP

Local Roundup: Skaneateles tennis edges CBA

Local Roundup

Local sports roundup.

The Skaneateles girls tennis team won three out of four doubles matches to earn a 4-3 victory over Christian Brothers Academy on Friday. 

Ella Danforth and Emma Miller inched by in first doubles 9-7. Sofia Capozza and Maggie Newton won in third doubles 8-4. Rachel Hackler and Kelsey Rutledge picked up an 8-3 victory in fourth doubles. Isabelle Soderberg was the only winner in singles, picking up an 8-5 win in third singles. 

Skaneateles is now 6-0 this season. 

Auburn 6, East Syracuse Minoa 1: Singles winners for Auburn were Alexandra Vitale (6-4, 6-2), Clare Diffin (7-5,6-2), and Ella Bouley (6-0, 6-1). 

In doubles, Kathryn Brown and Taylor Chadderdon (6-3, 6-1), Marissa Moore and Elizabeth Spin (6-1, 6-2), and Elizabeth Moriarity and Nora Solomon  (6-2, 6-0) were Auburn's victors. 

The Maroons improve to 7-2. 

FIELD HOCKEY

Fayetteville-Manlius 5, Weedsport 0: Mariah Quigley made 15 saves for the Warriors. 

