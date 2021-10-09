Local Roundup: Skaneateles tops Cazenovia in battle of undefeated teams

Finger Lakes 3, Cayuga 0: The Spartans dropped sets of 25-7, 25-23 and 25-17 to the Lakers.

Cassie Nolte led Cayuga with four kills and six digs. Marrin Owens contributed six digs. Paige Lane registered four digs and led the team with three aces.

While the Spartans lost, coach Kaitlin Byrnes said there were moments to build on.

“We didn’t have a good first set, but the team rebounded and competed in the second and third,” Byrnes said. “We told the team we needed to move better and get the ball, and we did that. Our communication improved too. I’m proud of how they responded after the tough start.”

CCC hits the road for Monroe Community College on Thursday.

FROM FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

Weedsport 38, South Lewis 0: The Warriors totaled 30 of their points in the second half to capture their first win of the season.

Parker McBride had the only score for either team in the first half, rushing for an 75-yard touchdown to put Weedsport ahead 8-0. McBride scored again, on a 13-yard scamper, to open the third quarter.