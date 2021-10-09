Local Roundup: Skaneateles tops Cazenovia in battle of undefeated teams

Ranked No. 2 in New York state’s Class C rankings, Skaneateles football solidified that standing on Saturday.
The Lakers took down Cazenovia, the No. 15-ranked team, 50-22 thanks to an explosion of points in the opening quarter.
Skaneateles led 21-7 after 12 minutes and 26-14 at the half.
Quarterback James Musso threw for 190 yards and three touchdowns on 24 attempts. He also rushed for 36 yards and a pair of scores.
Grayson Brunelle led the rushing attack with 120 yards and two touchdowns on 23 totes.
Patrick Herr (two receptions, 51 yards), Cody Nesbitt (seven receptions, 74 yards) and Nico Decker (two receptions, 65 yards) all had receiving scores.
Skaneateles (5-0) goes for its sixth win on Friday at Bishop Ludden.
Moravia 42, Elmira 20: The Blue Devils punished Elmira for 423 yards of total offense in the win.
Two Moravia players hit the century mark in rushing, led by Kyle Proper with 122 yards on 14 carries. Proper reached the end zone four times.
Quarterback Luke Landis also rushed for 114 yards with a touchdown. He added four completions for 83 yards in the air. AJ Lawton added a 61-yard touchdown. Aidan Kelly added 47 receiving yards and 20 rushing yards.
BOYS SOCCER
Skaneateles 5, Aquinas (Section V) 1: The Lil Irish threatened the Lakers’ perfect record by taking a one-goal lead into halftime, but Skaneateles rallied with five scores on the second half to win the championship game of the Finger Lakes Cup.
Owen Cheney and David Petercsak both buried two goals, while Tylar Moss (two assists) rounded out the scoring. Daniel Ramsguard and goalie Luke Renaud also picked up assists.
Renaud made four saves in goal.
Cheney and Moss were named co-MVPs of the tournament. Colin Gaglione, Carter Corbett and Petercsak were also named to the all-tournament team.
Skaneateles improves to 12-0. The Lakers have three more games during the regular season, all on the road starting with a trip to Solvay on Tuesday.
Lansing 7, Union Springs/Port Byron 1: Tyler Compson had the lone goal for the Wolves against the No. 1-ranked Bobcats. Nick Weaver made 16 saves in goal.
Compson’s tally came on a 25-yard direct kick late in the first half.
The Wolves finish the regular season 6-8-1 and will find out their seeding for the Section IV Class C tournament this upcoming week.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Finger Lakes 3, Cayuga 0: The Spartans dropped sets of 25-7, 25-23 and 25-17 to the Lakers.
Cassie Nolte led Cayuga with four kills and six digs. Marrin Owens contributed six digs. Paige Lane registered four digs and led the team with three aces.
While the Spartans lost, coach Kaitlin Byrnes said there were moments to build on.
“We didn’t have a good first set, but the team rebounded and competed in the second and third,” Byrnes said. “We told the team we needed to move better and get the ball, and we did that. Our communication improved too. I’m proud of how they responded after the tough start.”
CCC hits the road for Monroe Community College on Thursday.
FROM FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
Weedsport 38, South Lewis 0: The Warriors totaled 30 of their points in the second half to capture their first win of the season.
Parker McBride had the only score for either team in the first half, rushing for an 75-yard touchdown to put Weedsport ahead 8-0. McBride scored again, on a 13-yard scamper, to open the third quarter.
Then it was the Andrew Seward show. Seward, a junior, had touchdown runs of 1, 13 and 34 yards to put the game out of reach.
McBride finished with 196 yards on 14 attempts, while Seward racked up 133 yards on 15 carries.
Troy Brown had 103 yards from scrimmage, including all three of the Warriors’ receptions for 38 yards.
Quinn Rudick was the stopper on defense with 13 tackles (five solo) and three tackles for loss. Brown and Jack Lowery both recorded sacks.
Weedsport (1-4) is on the road again next week at Sauquoit Valley.
BOYS SOCCER
Skaneateles 2, Marcellus 1: In the opening round of the Finger Lakes Cup, the state’s top-ranked Lakers slipped by the rival Mustangs behind goals from Tylar Moss and Owen Cheney.
Moss also assisted on Cheney’s tally.
Luke Renaud made four saves.
VOLLEYBALL
Auburn 3, Cato-Meridian 1: The Maroons won by scores of 25-21, 25-23, 24-26 and 25-17.
Marissa Albert had eight kills, three digs, four aces and an assist. Kirsten Casterline had 10 assists, two digs and a kill. Mary Gasper had six digs, three kills and a pair of assists.
For Cato-Meridian, Alyssa Cole racked up 15 kills along with 15 digs and three aces. Miranda Dennis added eight kills, three aces, three blocks and four digs. Emma Jordan dished out 18 assists. Mackenzie LaForce eld the defense with 23 digs.