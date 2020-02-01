Local Roundup: Solvay bests Weedsport in meeting between state-ranked teams
Local Roundup: Solvay bests Weedsport in meeting between state-ranked teams

  • Updated
Weedsport Basketball 4.JPG

Weedsport's Mitchell Feocco, center, battles against Onondaga's Logan Nordman, left, for a loose ball during boys basketball Jan. 24 at Weedsport High School.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

In a meeting between a pair of state-ranked boys basketball teams, the Solvay got the best of Weedsport 77-60 Saturday night. 

Weedsport was led by a 16-point performance from junior guard Josh O’Connor. Two others finished in double digits. Jake Brown recorded 12 points and Aidan Mabbett chipped in with 11.

Weedsport will try to end a two-game skid when it faces Manlius Pebble Hill at home on Wednesday.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Section IV Open Invitational: Two athletes from Union Springs/Port Byron placed at the event.

Braden York came in fifth in the boys 3200m run (10:34.15), and Jodie Jenkin came in fifth in the girls high jump (4-8).

