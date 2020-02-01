Local Roundup: Solvay bests Weedsport in meeting between state-ranked teams

In a meeting between a pair of state-ranked boys basketball teams, the Solvay got the best of Weedsport 77-60 Saturday night.
Weedsport was led by a 16-point performance from junior guard Josh O’Connor. Two others finished in double digits. Jake Brown recorded 12 points and Aidan Mabbett chipped in with 11.
You have free articles remaining.
Weedsport will try to end a two-game skid when it faces Manlius Pebble Hill at home on Wednesday.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Section IV Open Invitational: Two athletes from Union Springs/Port Byron placed at the event.
Braden York came in fifth in the boys 3200m run (10:34.15), and Jodie Jenkin came in fifth in the girls high jump (4-8).