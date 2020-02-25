Local Roundup: Sophomores Martin, Reyes help Union Springs advance

Union Springs converted 16 field goals from 3-point distance Tuesday to beat Deposit/Hancock 71-46 in the Section IV Class C boys basketball first round at Union Springs.

Hunter Martin led the way with 27 points, and Jose Reyes was right on his tail with 23 points. Ryan Bailey notched 10 points while also leading Union Springs in rebounding and blocks.

Union Springs now travels to top-seeded Watkins Glen on Friday for a 6 p.m. tip.

Section III Class B quarterfinals

Solvay 65, Skaneateles 45: Nate Fouts recorded 17 points for the Lakers. Tyler DelFavero added nine and both Max Wamp and Andrew Neumann scored eight.

Skaneateles ends the season with a 14-8 record.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Section III Class AA quarterfinals

Cicero-North Syracuse 66, Auburn 27: Doray DiLallo paced the Maroons with seven points, while Kylie Guarino and Emma Nolan both chipped in with six.

Auburn finishes 8-13.

Section III Class C quarterfinals