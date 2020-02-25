Local Roundup: Sophomores Martin, Reyes help Union Springs advance

Union Springs converted 16 field goals from 3-point distance Tuesday to beat Deposit/Hancock 71-46 in the Section IV Class C boys basketball first round at Union Springs.
Hunter Martin led the way with 27 points, and Jose Reyes was right on his tail with 23 points. Ryan Bailey notched 10 points while also leading Union Springs in rebounding and blocks.
Union Springs now travels to top-seeded Watkins Glen on Friday for a 6 p.m. tip.
Section III Class B quarterfinals
Solvay 65, Skaneateles 45: Nate Fouts recorded 17 points for the Lakers. Tyler DelFavero added nine and both Max Wamp and Andrew Neumann scored eight.
Skaneateles ends the season with a 14-8 record.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section III Class AA quarterfinals
Cicero-North Syracuse 66, Auburn 27: Doray DiLallo paced the Maroons with seven points, while Kylie Guarino and Emma Nolan both chipped in with six.
Auburn finishes 8-13.
Section III Class C quarterfinals
Weedsport 75, LaFayette 57: The No.1 seed Warriors are returning to the section semifinals thanks to strong offensive outings from three guards.
Suzie Nemec totaled 24 points for the team-high, while Emma Stark added 21 including eight free-throws. Sarah Carroll finished with 16 points and Mariah Quigley figured in with 11.
Weedsport has won 20 straight games. The Warriors will face fourth-seeded West Canada Valley on Saturday at Onondaga Community College, where the winner will advance to the section championship.
Onondaga 58, Port Byron 44: The Panthers were defeated by the Tigers for the third time this season. Ava Mills was the top scorer with 16 points, including four 3s. Rileigh Luste was next up with 11 points. Both players are seniors.
Port Byron finishes 14-8.