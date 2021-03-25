Local Roundup: Southern Cayuga beats ex-state champion Groton in overtime

Nate Thurston scored just 40 seconds into overtime as the Southern Cayuga boys soccer team beat former Class D state champion Marathon 1-0 on Thursday.

Ardany Lopez flicked a pass to Thurston who scored from 18 yards out for the game-winner.

Chiefs goalie Brandon Vanacore made 18 saves to earn the shutout.

Marathon led in shots on goal, 18-6 and in corners, 8-2.

Union Springs 3, Groton 1: Two freshmen scored their first varsity goals to help lead the Wolves over the Indians. Tyler Lutkins and George Fearon each had a goal.

Hunter Martin led in scoring with a goal and an assist. Andrew Salls added an assist. Nick Weaver made five saves in goal.

Union Springs (1-2) next plays Friday at home against Lansing.

VOLLEYBALL

Union Springs 3, Moravia 2: The Wolves won by scores 21-25, 25-16, 25-27, 25-13 and 25-19.

Cameron Dennis had 19 points, four kills and two digs, Kailey Kalet had 17 points, seven aces, three kills and two blocks. Marrin Owens added 14 points, seven assists, four aces, two kills and two digs. Ruth Jackson had 10 points, eight kills, three aces, two assists, two blocks and two digs. Aurora Lucas had eight points, seven assists, five aces and two digs. Meagan Lawrence had three points, three digs, an ace, a kill and three assists.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0