Local Roundup: Southern Cayuga boys basketball rides hot start to win

Southern Cayuga boys basketball rode a hot start to a decisive 63-48 win over Dryden on Tuesday.

To begin the game, the Chiefs went on a 21-2 run and coasted to the victory.

Jackson Otis was the leader with 18 points, while Nate Thurston scored 12 and Steven Sherman posted 10.

Southern Cayuga is home against Moravia on Friday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Southern Cayuga 38, Dryden 27: Avrey Colton paced the Chiefs by scoring 12 points. She also came down with five rebounds. Sophie Bennett recorded six points and seven rebounds, and Emma Smith-Dennis chipped in with five points and six rebounds.

Southern Cayuga travels to Moravia on Friday.

Central Square 47, Auburn 45: Doray DiLallo posted 12 points, Natalie Ryan scored 10 and Leah Middleton finished with seven.

Auburn (5-10) hits the road for Cortland on Friday.

BOWLING

Union Springs/Port Byron traveled to Watkins Glen Tuesday. The girls took all four points while the boys took three.