Local Roundup: Southern Cayuga boys basketball rides hot start to win

Southern Cayuga boys basketball rode a hot start to a decisive 63-48 win over Dryden on Tuesday.
To begin the game, the Chiefs went on a 21-2 run and coasted to the victory.
Jackson Otis was the leader with 18 points, while Nate Thurston scored 12 and Steven Sherman posted 10.
Southern Cayuga is home against Moravia on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Southern Cayuga 38, Dryden 27: Avrey Colton paced the Chiefs by scoring 12 points. She also came down with five rebounds. Sophie Bennett recorded six points and seven rebounds, and Emma Smith-Dennis chipped in with five points and six rebounds.
Southern Cayuga travels to Moravia on Friday.
Central Square 47, Auburn 45: Doray DiLallo posted 12 points, Natalie Ryan scored 10 and Leah Middleton finished with seven.
Auburn (5-10) hits the road for Cortland on Friday.
BOWLING
Union Springs/Port Byron traveled to Watkins Glen Tuesday. The girls took all four points while the boys took three.
Jamilyn Casbarro scored a 643 with games of 175, 222 and 246 for the girls. She was followed by a 561 from Makayla Smith, a 560 from Colleen Jump, a 517 by Alexis Colbert and a 507 from Jenna Jump.
The Wolves had a second-game total of 1,006 and a three-game total of 2,801 to beat out the previous best.
Michael Jesmer led the boys with a 531.
SWIMMING
Waverly 56, Southern Cayuga 38: Peter Angotti, Sam Perez, Joey Angotti and JD Rejman won the 200 medley relay in 1:46.02.
Joey Angotti also won the 500 freestyle (5:34.70) and the 100 breaststroke (1:06.54), while Peter Angotti took first in the 200 IM (2:14.77).