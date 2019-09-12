{{featured_button_text}}
Local Roundup

Local sports roundup.

 Provided

Tyler Ridley scored a trio of goals as the Southern Cayuga boys soccer team beat Groton 5-0 on Thursday.

Juan Par Soch added a pair of goals and an assist as the Chiefs led in shots on goal 34-3 and corners 6-0.

Southern Cayuga goalie Brandon Vanacore made a pair of saves for the shutout.

GIRLS SOCCER

Auburn 4, Oswego 0: Brooke Reynolds paced the Maroons with a pair of goals.

Amelia Bartolotta contributed a goal and a pair of assists, Sydney Marinelli added a goal and Jessie Hai chipped in with an assist.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Goalie Bryn Whitman made five saves.

GIRLS TENNIS

Jordan-Elbridge 5, Phoenix 2: The Eagles swept all four doubles matches in the win over the Firebirds.

Wendy Carter was Jordan-Elbridge's lone singles winner, at second singles, she rallied to win 5-7, 6-0, 6-1.

At first doubles, Delaney Dunham and Meghan Whalen swept 6-1, 6-2. At second doubles, Maddie Green and Lexi Delfavero won 6-0, 6-1, at third doubles, Katelyn Precourt and Gabrielle Skotniski won 6-1, 6-1 and at fourth doubles, Skylar Crysler and Ireland Hill won 6-2, 6-0.

Jordan-Elbridge is 4-4 overall.

Coming Soon: Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0