Tyler Ridley scored a trio of goals as the Southern Cayuga boys soccer team beat Groton 5-0 on Thursday.
Juan Par Soch added a pair of goals and an assist as the Chiefs led in shots on goal 34-3 and corners 6-0.
Southern Cayuga goalie Brandon Vanacore made a pair of saves for the shutout.
GIRLS SOCCER
Auburn 4, Oswego 0: Brooke Reynolds paced the Maroons with a pair of goals.
Amelia Bartolotta contributed a goal and a pair of assists, Sydney Marinelli added a goal and Jessie Hai chipped in with an assist.
You have free articles remaining.
Goalie Bryn Whitman made five saves.
GIRLS TENNIS
Jordan-Elbridge 5, Phoenix 2: The Eagles swept all four doubles matches in the win over the Firebirds.
Wendy Carter was Jordan-Elbridge's lone singles winner, at second singles, she rallied to win 5-7, 6-0, 6-1.
At first doubles, Delaney Dunham and Meghan Whalen swept 6-1, 6-2. At second doubles, Maddie Green and Lexi Delfavero won 6-0, 6-1, at third doubles, Katelyn Precourt and Gabrielle Skotniski won 6-1, 6-1 and at fourth doubles, Skylar Crysler and Ireland Hill won 6-2, 6-0.
Jordan-Elbridge is 4-4 overall.