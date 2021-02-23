Local Roundup: Southern Cayuga defeats Marathon

Southern Cayuga boys basketball continued a strong start to the season, knocking off Marathon 70-44 on Tuesday.

Steven Sherman was the high scorer for the Chiefs, recording 22 points. Jackson Otis nabbed 13 points, Brandon Vanacore scored 12 and Logan Batzer figured in with 10.

"We jumped out to a big lead early. Defensively we were outstanding tonight. That led to a lot of easy buckets in transition," said coach Dennis Johnson.

Southern Cayuga is home Thursday against Whitney Point.

Lansing 70, Union Springs 47: Jose Reyes led the Wolves, scoring 18 points. Hunter Martin and Ryan Bailey both registered nine points, and Damon Brown added seven.

Union Springs plays Wednesday at Moravia.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Union Springs 51, Lansing 15: The Wolves pitches a shutout in the first quarter in a rout over the Bobcats. Kailey Kalet led all scorers with 18 points, followed by Danielle Waldron with 12 and Solana Sanders with eight.

Union Springs is home against Moravia on Thursday.