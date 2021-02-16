Local Roundup: Southern Cayuga girls basketball slips by Moravia in overtime

It took some overtime, but Southern Cayuga girls basketball was able to take down Cayuga County rival Moravia 47-45 on Tuesday.

Four different players scored in overtime to lead the Chiefs, who totaled nine points in the extra five minutes. Avrey Colton led the team with 15 points overall, including three in overtime. Kylie Rejman added 13 points, and Charli Bennett posted nine.

The teams were tied at 38 after four quarters.

Kate Baylor paced Moravia with 16 points overall, while Kiersten Short added 10, including five in overtime.

Weedsport 70, Jordan-Elbridge 36: Suzie Nemec totaled 26 points and hit 10 free throws for the Warriors. Erin Grady and Mariah Quigley both added seven points. Twelve players scored for Weedsport.

Ava Hildebrant led J-E with nine points. Kyler Langford added eight.

Auburn 68, Fulton 23: Leah Middleton recorded 22 points and grabbed six rebounds. Peyton Maneri scored 14 points and dished out six assists. Doray Dilallo added 16 points with nine rebounds. Natalie Ryan scored four points with seven assists.

Auburn (2-0) faces Central Square next Tuesday.