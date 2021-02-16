Local Roundup: Southern Cayuga girls basketball slips by Moravia in overtime

It took some overtime, but Southern Cayuga girls basketball was able to take down Cayuga County rival Moravia 47-45 on Tuesday.
Four different players scored in overtime to lead the Chiefs, who totaled nine points in the extra five minutes. Avrey Colton led the team with 15 points overall, including three in overtime. Kylie Rejman added 13 points, and Charli Bennett posted nine.
The teams were tied at 38 after four quarters.
Kate Baylor paced Moravia with 16 points overall, while Kiersten Short added 10, including five in overtime.
Weedsport 70, Jordan-Elbridge 36: Suzie Nemec totaled 26 points and hit 10 free throws for the Warriors. Erin Grady and Mariah Quigley both added seven points. Twelve players scored for Weedsport.
Ava Hildebrant led J-E with nine points. Kyler Langford added eight.
Auburn 68, Fulton 23: Leah Middleton recorded 22 points and grabbed six rebounds. Peyton Maneri scored 14 points and dished out six assists. Doray Dilallo added 16 points with nine rebounds. Natalie Ryan scored four points with seven assists.
Auburn (2-0) faces Central Square next Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Southern Cayuga 79, Moravia 51: Steven Sherman erupted for 31 points to guide the Chiefs to their third win of the season. Jackson Otis added 20 points and Brandon Vanacore added nine points.
Justin Pettit registered 11 points and Aiden Kelly had nine for Moravia.
Weedsport 50, Jordan-Elbridge 49: Josh O'Connor put in 18 points and Mitch Feocco had 16 as the Warriors slipped by the Eagles.
Leading J-E was Mitchall Holt with 13 points.
FROM MONDAY
ICE HOCKEY
Skaneateles 14, Liverpool 0: Garrett Krieger and Charlie Major both reached career milestones as the Lakers trounced the Warriors.
Krieger posted three goals and five assists, while Major scored three times and registered four assists. Both have now reached 100 points for their high school careers.
Luke Renaud added four goals
Michael Blowers, Jack Buff, Carter Corbett and Curran McGowan also tallied goals. Henry Major was credited with three assists, while Drew Henderson had two assists.
Goalie Brendan McGowan made nine saves in two periods of action.
Skaneateles (4-0) hosts Baldwinsville on Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Homer 65, Moravia 46: Kate Baylor scored 16 points with seven successful field goals, while Allison Kehoe recorded 13 points and hit three 3s. Sophia Amos added nine points.