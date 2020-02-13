Local Roundup: Southern Cayuga girls basketball tops Cato-Meridian

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Southern Cayuga (8-10) plays at Groton on Friday.

FROM WEDNESDAY

ICE HOCKEY

Skaneateles 7, Oswego 1: After a scoreless first period, the Lakers scored three times in the second and four times in the third to seize control.

Garrett Krieger posted three goals for the hat trick, while Charlie Major and Charlie Russell both had three-assist nights. Also scoring goals for Skaneateles was Cole Heintz (assist), Cam Lowe, Brendan Powers and Jack Weeks. Jack Henry nabbed two assists, while Jack Buff and Jacob French each added one assist.

Goalie Adam Casper made 12 saves.

Skaneateles (18-0-1) looks to clinch the league title when it plays Whitesboro on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cato-Meridian 56, Pulaski 37: Ahead by only three at halftime, the Blue Devils surged with 20 points in the third quarter to pull away.

Marcus Ramacus was the team’s top scorer with 17 points. Robbie Krieger and Trevor Lunkenheimer both ended up with 12 points.

Cato-Meridian (11-8) plays its last regular season game Friday at home against Manlius Pebble Hill.