Local Roundup: Southern Cayuga girls swimming starts off with win
Local Roundup: Southern Cayuga girls swimming starts off with win

Southern Cayuga girls swimming started off the season with a 55-38 win over Elmira Notre Dame on Thursday. The Chiefs won five individual events and a pair of relays.

Ellie Burroughs was first in the 200 freestyle (2:12.69) and the 500 freestyle (6:03.05), Brooke Green won the 50 freestyle (26.51), Bridget Davis had the top time in the 100 freestyle (1:12.61), and Lilianna Van De Water touched the wall first im the 100 breaststroke (1:27.76).

Bridget Hastings, Davis, Elan VanArnum and Burroughs combined to win the 200 freestyle relay (2:06.57). Davis, Green, Burroughs and Green also won the 400 free relay (4:23.63).

