Local Roundup: Southern Cayuga golf team claims section title

Southern Cayuga’s boys golf team claimed the Section IV Class D championship on Thursday.
The Chiefs posted a team score of 493, besting second-place Delhi by nearly 40 strokes.
Brandon Vanacore was the medalist for the entire tournament, scoring a 76 across 18 holes. He was one of three Southern Cayuga golfers to shoot in the top 10. Jackson Otis scored a 91 for fourth place and Sam Perez shot a 97 for eighth place.
Other leaders for the Chiefs were Steven Sherman with a 111 (14th overall) and Jacob McCarty with a 117 and Nick Thurston with a 118.
Union Springs also had a strong showing, coming in third place. Luke Parker placed third overall with a round of 87. Andrew Salls came in fifth with a 93. Michael Culver scored a 101.
TRACK AND FIELD
Section III Class C-1 Championships: Cato-Meridian’s Merritt Cox came in second place in the boys 800m run (2:14.74). The Blue Devils’ boys 4x400m relay team was also a runner-up (3:48.52). Runners included Elijah Haga, Jordan Green, Cox and Bo Turo. Jack Lamson, Haga, Cox and Greene also took silver in the 4x800m relay (9:11.00). In the field, Turo was No. 2 in the triple jump (39-3).
For the girls, Ariana Proper had a second-place leap in the high jump (4-6) for Cato-Meridian. Hannah Jones took second in the shot put (29-9.50).
Representing Port Byron, Austin Davies came in fourth in the 100m dash (12.22). Trevor Davies placed fourth in the 800m run (2:16.63).
Section III Class C-2 Championships: Weedsport’s boys and girls teams both earned third-place scores. The girls earned 79 points, while the boys had 74.
First-place performances for the Weedsport girls included Allison House in the 800m run (2:40.05), and Mariah Quigley in the 100m hurdles (16.35) and 400m hurdles (1:09.25). House also placed second in the 1500m run (5:18.02) and third in the 3000m run (12:54.60).
Quigley, Breanna Roof, Suzie Nemec and Sarah Carroll teamed up to win the 4x400m relay (4:30.29).
Troy Brown led the boys by placing in several events. Brown won the high jump (5-10) by 6 inches over second place. He was also second in the 100m dash (12.06), second in the long jump (18-9.25), and third in the 400m dash (54.20).
Landon Kepple was the winner in the 400m hurdles (1:03.91). Kepple also won bronze in the 1600m run (4:52.88) and the 3200m run (11:15.85).
Ethan Gilfus posted a 9-0 in the pole vault as the lone competitor.