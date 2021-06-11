Local Roundup: Southern Cayuga golf team claims section title

Southern Cayuga’s boys golf team claimed the Section IV Class D championship on Thursday.

The Chiefs posted a team score of 493, besting second-place Delhi by nearly 40 strokes.

Brandon Vanacore was the medalist for the entire tournament, scoring a 76 across 18 holes. He was one of three Southern Cayuga golfers to shoot in the top 10. Jackson Otis scored a 91 for fourth place and Sam Perez shot a 97 for eighth place.

Other leaders for the Chiefs were Steven Sherman with a 111 (14th overall) and Jacob McCarty with a 117 and Nick Thurston with a 118.

Union Springs also had a strong showing, coming in third place. Luke Parker placed third overall with a round of 87. Andrew Salls came in fifth with a 93. Michael Culver scored a 101.

TRACK AND FIELD

Section III Class C-1 Championships: Cato-Meridian’s Merritt Cox came in second place in the boys 800m run (2:14.74). The Blue Devils’ boys 4x400m relay team was also a runner-up (3:48.52). Runners included Elijah Haga, Jordan Green, Cox and Bo Turo. Jack Lamson, Haga, Cox and Greene also took silver in the 4x800m relay (9:11.00). In the field, Turo was No. 2 in the triple jump (39-3).