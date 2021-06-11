 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Roundup: Southern Cayuga golf team claims section title
LOCAL ROUNDUP

Local Roundup: Southern Cayuga golf team claims section title

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Southern Cayuga golf

Southern Cayuga claimed the Section IV Class D championship on Thursday. Pictured, from left, are Steven Sherman, Sam Perez, coach Dennis Johnson, Nick Thurston, Brandon Vanacore, Jackson Otis and Jacob McCarty. 

 Provided

Southern Cayuga’s boys golf team claimed the Section IV Class D championship on Thursday.

The Chiefs posted a team score of 493, besting second-place Delhi by nearly 40 strokes.

Brandon Vanacore was the medalist for the entire tournament, scoring a 76 across 18 holes. He was one of three Southern Cayuga golfers to shoot in the top 10. Jackson Otis scored a 91 for fourth place and Sam Perez shot a 97 for eighth place.

Other leaders for the Chiefs were Steven Sherman with a 111 (14th overall) and Jacob McCarty with a 117 and Nick Thurston with a 118. 

Union Springs also had a strong showing, coming in third place. Luke Parker placed third overall with a round of 87. Andrew Salls came in fifth with a 93. Michael Culver scored a 101.

TRACK AND FIELD

Section III Class C-1 Championships: Cato-Meridian’s Merritt Cox came in second place in the boys 800m run (2:14.74). The Blue Devils’ boys 4x400m relay team was also a runner-up (3:48.52). Runners included Elijah Haga, Jordan Green, Cox and Bo Turo. Jack Lamson, Haga, Cox and Greene also took silver in the 4x800m relay (9:11.00). In the field, Turo was No. 2 in the triple jump (39-3).

For the girls, Ariana Proper had a second-place leap in the high jump (4-6) for Cato-Meridian. Hannah Jones took second in the shot put (29-9.50).

Representing Port Byron, Austin Davies came in fourth in the 100m dash (12.22). Trevor Davies placed fourth in the 800m run (2:16.63).

Section III Class C-2 Championships: Weedsport’s boys and girls teams both earned third-place scores. The girls earned 79 points, while the boys had 74.

First-place performances for the Weedsport girls included Allison House in the 800m run (2:40.05), and Mariah Quigley in the 100m hurdles (16.35) and 400m hurdles (1:09.25). House also placed second in the 1500m run (5:18.02) and third in the 3000m run (12:54.60).

Quigley, Breanna Roof, Suzie Nemec and Sarah Carroll teamed up to win the 4x400m relay (4:30.29).

Troy Brown led the boys by placing in several events. Brown won the high jump (5-10) by 6 inches over second place. He was also second in the 100m dash (12.06), second in the long jump (18-9.25), and third in the 400m dash (54.20).

Landon Kepple was the winner in the 400m hurdles (1:03.91). Kepple also won bronze in the 1600m run (4:52.88) and the 3200m run (11:15.85).

Ethan Gilfus posted a 9-0 in the pole vault as the lone competitor.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA plans to start the new season in October

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News