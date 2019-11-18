The Southern Cayuga boys soccer team placed three players on the 2019 IAC North Small All-Star team and six on the second team.
The Chiefs' Tyler Ridely, a senior, was named first-team midfield, Juan Par Soch, a senior, and Sam Kniffen, a senior, were named first-team defenders.
Southern Cayuga's Ardony Lopez, a junior, and Zaki Javed, a sophomore, were each named second-team forwards. Joey Agnotti, a senior, was named second-team middle. Jacob Schmidt, a senior and Collin Walter, a senior were each named second-team defenders. Brandon Vanacore, a freshman, was named second-team goalkeeper.
Moravia's Connor Funk, a senior, was named a second-team defender.
VOLLEYBALL
NYSPHSAA, Class C regionals
Portville 3, Skaneateles 0: The Lakers' playoff run ended just short of the state championships in a loss to the Panthers.
Portville won by scores 25-12, 25-16 and 25-10 in the match held at Jamesville-DeWitt on Saturday. Skaneateles, the Section III champion, finished its season 16-4.