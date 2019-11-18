{{featured_button_text}}
Southern Cayuga's Zaki Javed makes a pass with his heel against Whitney Point at Southern Cayuga High School Tuesday.

 Jeremy Houghtaling, The Citizen

The Southern Cayuga boys soccer team placed three players on the 2019 IAC North Small All-Star team and six on the second team.

The Chiefs' Tyler Ridely, a senior, was named first-team midfield, Juan Par Soch, a senior, and Sam Kniffen, a senior, were named first-team defenders.

Southern Cayuga's Ardony Lopez, a junior, and Zaki Javed, a sophomore, were each named second-team forwards. Joey Agnotti, a senior, was named second-team middle. Jacob Schmidt, a senior and Collin Walter, a senior were each named second-team defenders. Brandon Vanacore, a freshman, was named second-team goalkeeper.

Moravia's Connor Funk, a senior, was named a second-team defender.

VOLLEYBALL

NYSPHSAA, Class C regionals

Portville 3, Skaneateles 0: The Lakers' playoff run ended just short of the state championships in a loss to the Panthers.

Portville won by scores 25-12, 25-16 and 25-10 in the match held at Jamesville-DeWitt on Saturday. Skaneateles, the Section III champion, finished its season 16-4.

