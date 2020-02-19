Local Roundup: Southern Cayuga swimming competes at sectional preliminaries

The Section IV Class C swimming championships started Wednesday with the preliminary round, and Southern Cayuga is off to a nice start.

Joey Angotti met the state requirement for the 100 butterfly, finishing first with a time of 53.09. Angotti had already met the state cut in that event previously this year. Angotti was also first in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.28).

The Chiefs also had a handful of runners-up. JD Rejman came in second in both the 200 freestyle (1:58.91) and 100 freestyle (53.35). Angotti, Evyn Klipple, Luke Gentry and Rejman placed second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:44.44).

Finals will take place this weekend at Watkins Glen.

FROM TUESDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Union Springs 60, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 38: In the Wolves’ regular season finale, Jose Reyes scored 18 points, Damon Brown recorded 14 points, and Hunter Martin and Chris Daum both added eight.

Union Springs finishes 12-8 and awaits its opening sectional opponent.