The Southern Cayuga girls swimming team won six events in a 52-40 victory over Odessa-Montour on Thursday.
The Chiefs' 200 medley relay of Ellie Burroughs, Emma VanAmburgh, Molly Rejman and Brooke Green won with a time of 2:11.88.
Ellie Burroughs took first in the 200 freestyle in a time of 2:17.84. Green won the 50 freestyle in 27.07. Rejman was first in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:18.90.
VanAmburgh touched first in the 100 freestyle in 1:00.12. The Chiefs' 200 freestyle relay of Green, Bridget Hastings, Kelsey LaFave and VanAmburgh won in 2:03.04.
Southern Cayuga is now 5-3 on the season.
FIELD HOCKEY
Weedsport 1, Cazenovia 0, OT: Emma Stark scored the game-winner for the Warriors 60 seconds into the overtime period.
Suzie Nemec had the assist on the goal and goalie Mariah Quigley made eight saves to preserve the shutout.
GIRLS SOCCER
Auburn 1, Oswego 0: Sydney Marinelli scored the Maroons' lone goal on an assist from Brooke Reynolds.
Goalie Bryn Whitman made a pair of saves.
Caitlyn Lowe, Abby Marinelli and Jessica Hai were praised for their play as Auburn increased its record to 7-5 and clinched a berth into sectionals.