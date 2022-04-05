Local Roundup: Union Springs baseball beats Moravia

Dustin Walawender pitched 4 2/3 innings, striking out five and Aaron Johnson went the last 2 1/3 innings with five strikeouts as the Union Springs baseball team beat Moravia 6-4 on Tuesday.

Nick Weaver, Dustin Walawender, Evan Gable, Owen Kime, and Jack Walters each had two hits for Union Springs.

For Moravia, Luke Landis had a pair of hits.

Weedsport 15, Onondaga 0: Andrew Seward and Nico Giacolone combined on a one-hitter for the Warriors. Seward started and pitched two innings with five strikeouts and Giacolone went the last three allowing a hit with five strikeouts.

Seward led the offense with a pair of hits and two RBIs. Peyton Newton and Patrick Whitman each had two hits and a RBI. James Renner had three RBIs and Antonio Tortorello scored a pair of runs with two RBIs. Salvatore LoMascolo had a double and two RBIs.

Bishop Ludden 4, Port Byron 3: Port Byron led 3-2 in the fifth before the Gaelic Knights rallied in the sixth.

Drew Nolan led the offense with a pair of hits and three RBIs, Trevor Applebee doubled and Eli Jarabek scored a pair of runs.

Starting pitcher Connor Usowski went four innings, allowing a pair of hits with nine strikeouts.

Skaneateles 4, Marcellus 2: Ethan Sanders had a pair of hits for the Lakers.

LACROSSE

Skaneateles 15, Oswego 2: Grayson Brunelle led the Lakers with three goals and two assists.

Ethan Hunt and Jack Torrey each scored three goals with an assist. Colin Morrissey (two assists) Sean Kerwick (assist) each scored a goal. Jeffrey McCrone and Cooper Morrissey each had a goal.

Jack Weeks, Drew Goethe, Colin Sweet, Casey Ryan, Jack Buff and Charlie Carbonaro each had an assist.

Playing in goal were Luke Renaud (save), Jack Marquardt and Ben Patterson (save).

Westhill 18, Jordan-Elbridge 3: Wade Brunelle scored a goal with an assist for the Eagles.

Bryan Tanner and Nixon Karcz each scored a goal.

SOFTBALL

Weedsport 17, Onondaga 4: Trinity Davis led the Warriors with five hits, including a homer and three RBIs. Davis also was the winning pitcher.

Mallory Brown (RBI) and Christina Jackson (two RBIs) each had three hits. Abigail Widddall and Morgan Flask (homer, two RBIs) each had two hits.

Union Springs 12, Southern Cayuga 2: Ellie Brozon threw a five-hitter for the Wolves.

Alycia Orona had two hits with an RBI. Reilly Dingy added a RBI double.

Port Byron 18, Bishop Ludden 4: Hannah Jones hurled a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts.

Nikki Namisniak, Sadie White and Jordan Cook each had four hits to pace the offense as the Panthers defense didn't commit any errors. Port Byron (1-0) next plays Onondaga Central in their home opener on Wednesday.

BOYS GOLF

Union Springs 174, Odessa-Montour 203: The Wolves won their season-opener, led by co-medalists Andrew Salls and Joey Sylvester who each shot 42s.

Luke Parker carded a 43, Michael Culver had a 47 and Tyler Lutkins had a 49.

TENNIS

Union Springs 3, Southern Cayuga 2: Winners for the Wolves at singles were Colin Park (first) and George Fearon (second) Fernando Diaz and Abby Mach won at first doubles.

For the Chiefs, Louis Hasenjager won at third singles and Ellen Burroughs and Aiden Saville won at second doubles.

Skaneateles 4, Marcellus 1: Singles winners for the Lakers included Max Karpinski (first), Jake Salzhauer (second) and Marty McNeil (third).

The first doubles team of Hatcher Gutchess and Marcus McClanahan also won.

Jamesville-DeWitt 7, Auburn 0: The Maroons dropped their season opener.

FROM MONDAY

SOFTBALL

Auburn 12, Fayetteville-Manlius 7: Ahead 5-4, the Maroons exploded for six runs in the fifth and held off the Hornets.

Morgan Cook (three RBIs, two walks, one run) and JoLin Evans (three runs, two walks, one RBI) posted two-hit days. Emma Merkley (run, walk), Kaitlyn Catalone (run, walk, two RBIs), Elise Clifford (run, two RBIs), Abigail Carr (run, walk) and Sydney Marinelli (run, RBI, walk) all contributed one hit.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Union Springs 66, Whitney Point 42; Dryden 81, Union Springs 49: Payton Gilbert won the shot put and set a school record with a toss of 33-4.5.

Kailey Kalet won a pair of events, finishing first in the 400m dash (1:04.1) and the 200m dash (28.1). Anna Salls completed the 400m hurdles in 1:29.10 for first place, while Beth McHenry did the same in the 800m run (3:07.10).

Union Springs’ 1600m relay team of Sarah Colgan, Chloe Wilde, Gilbert and Kalet also had the top time (4:53.40). Lilly Casler, Kyla Wejko and Wilde were part of the 3200m relay that also won (13:07.30).

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Union Springs 45, Whitney Point 24; Dryden 106, Union Springs 10: Ryan Luczyski came in second in the 100m dash (13.0) while Amad Haight was the runner-up in the 200m dash (26.9).

