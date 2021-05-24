Local Roundup: Union Springs baseball claims league title

Union Springs baseball clinched the league title on Monday, shutting out Groton 10-0.
Lead-off hitter Jake Walter scored three runs as part of a 2-for-3 day. He added a walk.
Nick Weaver scored a pair of runs following a walk and single. Matt Winters hit a triple.
Ryan Bailey pitched a complete game shutout on the mound. He struck out all three batters in both his first and final innings of work, finishing with 12 total on the day.
Auburn 13, Jamesville-DeWitt 2: Auburn fell behind 2-1 in the third inning, but struck for four runs in the fourth and seven more in the fifth in a blowout over the Red Rams.
The Maroons racked up 17 hits.
Leading the offense was senior second baseman and pitcher Ryan Birchard, who hit a home run as part of a four-hit, seven-RBI performance. Birchard also walked once.
On the mound, Birchard lasted five innings and struck out 13 batters. He held the Red Rams to four hits and two runs.
Other standout offensive performers included Ryan Stewart (3-for-4, four runs, two RBIs, walk), Alec McQueeney (3-for-3, two runs, walk), and Zach Mock (2-for-2, two runs, two walks). Will Coleman had Auburn's other extra-base hit, a two-bagger.
Auburn (10-3 overall; 10-0 in league) is home against Jamesville-DeWitt on Tuesday.
Newark Valley 12, Moravia 0: Luke Landis had two hits, including a double, for the Blue Devils.
SOFTBALL
Union Springs 16, Groton 5: The Wolves improved to 8-0 behind Hailee Smith's 11-strikeout performance. She scattered five hits to go with one walk.
Danielle Waldron paced the offense, going 4-for-5 with three doubles and three RBIs. Ella Johnson and Angelia Scholz posted three-hit days, combining for two doubles and two triples. Ava Dennis added a pair of extra-base hits to complete a 17-hit day for Union Springs.
The Wolves travel to Trumansburg on Wednesday.
Marathon 12, Southern Cayuga 7: The Chiefs travel to Lansing for their final game.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
IAC Divisional Meet: Moravia took first place with 98 points, Southern Cayuga was third with 73, and Union Springs came in fifth with 38 points.
First-place winners for the Blue Devils included Dustin McCall in the 3000m steeplechase (13:57) and Henry Scholl in the 100m dash (12.62). Southern Cayuga's Masih Ghazanfari, Gabe Lonsky, Luke Gentry and Kyle Stewart won the 4x100m relay (51.68). Charlie Miller, Lonsky, Stewart and Tyler Figueroa won the 4x400m relay (4:04.49). Figueroa also placed first in the long jump (16-6.75), while Daniel Davis won the shot put (36-3.50) and discus (96-02).
Leading the Wolves was Evan Miner in the 110m hurdles (21.16).
Port Byron 72, SAS 49: Port Byron nearly swept the running events to beat SAS on Monday.
Austin Davies took first in both the 100m dash (12.1 seconds) and 200m dash (25.0). Ryan Teabo had the top time in the 1600m run (5:14.1), Alex Hernandez won the 400m run (1:02.3) and Trevor Davies placed first in the 800m run (2:16).
Teabo, Hernandez, Dylan Nolan and Trevor Davies were first in the 4x800m relay (12:42). Trevor Davies, Alex Patti, Austin Davies and Ethan Bell won the 4x100m relay (50.1). Noah Partin, Bell, Nolan and Trevor Davies crossed the finish line first in the 4x400m relay (4:40).
In the field, Anthony Feocco had the top shot put (33-0.75), Bryce Rigby had the farthest discus throw (91-11.5), and Partin bested all in the triple jump (32-1).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Port Byron 43, SAS 29: Isabella Dunn took first in the 100m dash (14.2) and 200m dash (31.2). Kylee Carway won the 100m hurdles (20.7), Jayla Murray placed first in the 400m run (1:28) and Grace Ford was the winner in the 400m hurdles (1:29.9).
IAC Divisional Meet: Southern Cayuga took second with 104 points, Moravia was third with 88 and Union Springs placed fifth with 28 points.
For the Chiefs, Bridget Hastings won the 2000m steeplechase (8:49.11), Nora Burroughs was the winner in the 1500m run (5:31.57), Charli Bennett won the 400m dash (1:03.47) and the high jump (4-8), Norah McCarthy had the best triple jump (28-5.25), and Bridget Davis won the shot put (27-8.50) and discus (69-05). In the 4x400m relay, McCarthy, Julia Gloss, Burroughs and Bennett won in 4:35.08.
Moravia's Chloe Hanson won the 200m dash (30.47).
GOLF
Southern Cayuga 170, Moravia 203: Brandon Vanacore was the match's medalist, scoring a 38 for the Chiefs. Jackson Otis' 40, Nick Thurston's 45 and Jacob McCarty's 47 rounded out Southern Cayuga's top performers.
The win improves the Chiefs' record to 6-0 in league play, which clinches the IAC North Small School title.
Southern Cayuga returns to action Wednesday against Dryden.
Patriot League Tournament: A pair of Weedsport golfers placed high after 18 holes at the Pompey Club.
Out of 43 players in the field, Wyatt LaForce shot a 76 to tie for third place overall. Braden Wood scored a 103 that landed him in 16th place.
TENNIS
Skaneateles 5, Chittenango 0: Max Karpinski, Marty McNeil and Marcus McClanahan were singles winners for the Lakers. Winning pairs in doubles included Andrew Neumann and Hatcher Gutchess, and Duncan Raddant and Trevor Knupp.
Newark Valley 3, Southern Cayuga 2: The Chiefs won a pair of singles matches. Mary Kate Vitale won a three-game thriller (6-3, 6-7, 6-2) in first singles. Colby Sellen won 6-4, 6-4 in second singles.
FROM THE WEEKEND
BASEBALL
APW 11, Jordan-Elbridge 4: The Eagles were undone by six runs against in the fourth inning.
Tyler Waldron, Jordan Kuhn (run, walk), Hayden Curfman (run, RBI, walk) and Cameron Prior (RBI) all recorded base-hits.
Prior pitched six innings from the mound and struck out five with six hits and two walks against. Of the 10 runs against with Prior on the mound, only one was earned.