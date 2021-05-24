Local Roundup: Union Springs baseball claims league title

Union Springs baseball clinched the league title on Monday, shutting out Groton 10-0.

Lead-off hitter Jake Walter scored three runs as part of a 2-for-3 day. He added a walk.

Nick Weaver scored a pair of runs following a walk and single. Matt Winters hit a triple.

Ryan Bailey pitched a complete game shutout on the mound. He struck out all three batters in both his first and final innings of work, finishing with 12 total on the day.

Auburn 13, Jamesville-DeWitt 2: Auburn fell behind 2-1 in the third inning, but struck for four runs in the fourth and seven more in the fifth in a blowout over the Red Rams.

The Maroons racked up 17 hits.

Leading the offense was senior second baseman and pitcher Ryan Birchard, who hit a home run as part of a four-hit, seven-RBI performance. Birchard also walked once.

On the mound, Birchard lasted five innings and struck out 13 batters. He held the Red Rams to four hits and two runs.