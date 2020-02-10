Local Roundup: Union Springs boys basketball rebounds after slow start

Union Springs boys basketball rebounded from a slow start to defeat Dryden 60-53 on Monday.

The Wolves got off to a slow start in the opening quarter allowing 21 points, but fought back to work a tie at halftime. At one point late in the game Union Springs led by 13, though Dryden hit a few late 3s to make it interesting.

Jose Reyes notched 24 points in the win, while Kobe Haight had 10 and Chris Daum added nine while also leading the Wolves in rebounding.

Union Springs (10-8) travels to Southern Cayuga on Tuesday.

Weedsport 67, Pulaski 31: The Warriors spread out the scoring offensively and stifled Pulaski defensively. Pulaski did not score more than 10 points in any single quarter. For Weedsport, Josh O’Connor recorded 13 points, Owen Mabbett posted 11 points, and Isaac Holden added nine points. Twelve players in total scored at least one basket.

Weedsport (17-2) wraps up the regular season Wednesday at Port Byron.

Clyde-Savannah 48, Port Byron 42: Brandon Relfe paced the Panthers with 11 points to go with six rebounds, while Kody Kurtz added 10 points, four steals and four assists. Tyler Merkley chipped in with seven points and five rebounds.