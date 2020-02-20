Local Roundup: Union Springs girls basketball falls in IAC title game
Union Springs Weedsport girls basketball 8.JPG

Union Springs' Danielle Waldron shoots against Weedsport during the 47th annual Cayuga County Holiday Tournament championship game at Cayuga Community College.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Union Springs girls basketball team lost the IAC Small-School championship to unbeaten Newfield 48-37 on Thursday night at Tompkins Cortland Community College.

Section IV, Class C seedings were released earlier Thursday and Newfield is the No. 1 seed in the tournament. Union Springs, now 16-4 on the season, is the No. 4 seed.

Union Springs will host Tioga at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the opening round.

Danielle Waldron led the Wolves with nine points and Renee Park added seven points.

