Local Roundup: Union Springs girls basketball falls in IAC title game

The Union Springs girls basketball team lost the IAC Small-School championship to unbeaten Newfield 48-37 on Thursday night at Tompkins Cortland Community College.
Section IV, Class C seedings were released earlier Thursday and Newfield is the No. 1 seed in the tournament. Union Springs, now 16-4 on the season, is the No. 4 seed.
Union Springs will host Tioga at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the opening round.
Danielle Waldron led the Wolves with nine points and Renee Park added seven points.