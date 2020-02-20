Local Roundup: Union Springs girls basketball falls in IAC title game

The Union Springs girls basketball team lost the IAC Small-School championship to unbeaten Newfield 48-37 on Thursday night at Tompkins Cortland Community College.

Section IV, Class C seedings were released earlier Thursday and Newfield is the No. 1 seed in the tournament. Union Springs, now 16-4 on the season, is the No. 4 seed.

Union Springs will host Tioga at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the opening round.

Danielle Waldron led the Wolves with nine points and Renee Park added seven points.