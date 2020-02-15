Local Roundup: Union Springs girls basketball holds Dryden to 12 points in win

Union Springs girls basketball was suffocating defensively in a 45-12 win over Dryden on Saturday.

Eight different players scored for the Wolves in a dominant win. Renee Park led the way with 13 points, and Danielle Waldron added eight.

Union Springs (16-3) will face Newfield in the IAC Small School championship Thursday at Tompkins-Cortland Community College.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Manlius Pebble Hill 69, Port Byron 65 (double overtime): In the Panthers’ final game of the year, Kody Kurtz went off for 24 points, while Brandon Relfe contributed 12 points.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Cayuga 84, Tompkins-Cortland 58: The Spartans ended a six-game skid behind 25 points, seven rebounds and four steals by Fatimaah Findley. Jania Freeman (Auburn) ended up with 24 points and 18 rebounds. Gretchen Earl added 24 points and 13 rebounds.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CCC (8-14) plays its last game of the season Tuesday at Onondaga Community College.

MEN’S BASKETBALL