Local Roundup: Union Springs girls basketball leads IAC All-Star selections

Union Springs girls basketball is having its best season in years, and now the Wolves’ players are receiving individual accolades.
IAC All-Stars were released on Monday, and five student-athletes from Union Springs have been recognized in the North Small School Division.
Senior Renee Park and freshman Kailey Kalet were named as first-teamers, while freshmen Danielle Waldron and Payton Gilbert both made second team. Grace Perkins was an honorable mention.
Moravia also had two players make first team, as senior Maddy Kelly and sophomore Kate Baylor received the nod.
For Southern Cayuga, Avrey Colton was placed on the second team, while Sophia Bennett is an honorable mention.
Union Springs (16-3) plays undefeated Newfield for the IAC Small School title Thursday at Tompkins Cortland Community College. Both the Wolves and Moravia will find out sectional opponents on Wednesday.
FROM SATURDAY
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Section IV State Qualifiers: Union Springs/Port Byron’s 4x400m relay team came in third with a time of 4:28.46. Participating in the relay were Rebecca Colgan, Gabi Balog, Angelia Scholz, and Jodi Jenkin.
Braden York came in fourth in the boys 3200m run (10:07.90). Jenkin also placed sixth in the high jump (4-8).
BOWLING
Union Springs/Port Byron’s boys and girls bowling teams have advanced to State Qualifiers, which will take place in Waverly on Friday and Saturday. The girls received an automatic bid after winning the IAC. The boys came in second at sectionals to make it to State Quals. This is the first time in six years that both US/PB’s teams are competing at State Quals.