Local Roundup: Union Springs girls basketball rallies past Southern Cayuga

The Union Springs girls basketball team outscored Southern Cayuga 9-2 in the fourth quarter on its way to a 37-34 win on Thursday night.

Kailey Kalet paced the Wolves with 14 points. Her 3-pointer with 1:08 left gave Union Springs its first lead of the game.

Kylie Rejman led the Chiefs with seven points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Weedsport 66, Solvay 51: Josh O'Connor's 25 points led the Warriors to the win.

Mitch Feocco added 15 points and Justin Miles chipped in with eight points.

Weedsport next plays at Tully on Saturday.

SWIMMING

Southern Cayuga 47, Lansing 47: The Chiefs and the Bobcats swam to a tie.

JD Rejman won the 50 freestyle (24.94), Owen Overhiser was first in the 100 butterfly (1:07.25), Peter Angotti topped the 100 backstroke (1:00.87) and the 400 freestyle relay of Overhiser, Aidan Brown, Rejman and Angotti won in 3:58.24.

Southern Cayuga is 3-0-1 on the season.

GIRLS BASKETBALL