Local Roundup: Union Springs girls basketball rallies past Southern Cayuga

The Union Springs girls basketball team outscored Southern Cayuga 9-2 in the fourth quarter on its way to a 37-34 win on Thursday night.
Kailey Kalet paced the Wolves with 14 points. Her 3-pointer with 1:08 left gave Union Springs its first lead of the game.
Kylie Rejman led the Chiefs with seven points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Weedsport 66, Solvay 51: Josh O'Connor's 25 points led the Warriors to the win.
Mitch Feocco added 15 points and Justin Miles chipped in with eight points.
Weedsport next plays at Tully on Saturday.
SWIMMING
Southern Cayuga 47, Lansing 47: The Chiefs and the Bobcats swam to a tie.
JD Rejman won the 50 freestyle (24.94), Owen Overhiser was first in the 100 butterfly (1:07.25), Peter Angotti topped the 100 backstroke (1:00.87) and the 400 freestyle relay of Overhiser, Aidan Brown, Rejman and Angotti won in 3:58.24.
Southern Cayuga is 3-0-1 on the season.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Marathon 59, Moravia 30: Kiersten Short led the Blue Devils with seven points.
FROM WEDNESDAY
ICE HOCKEY
Skaneateles 4, Cortland-Homer 2: In a rematch of last year’s Section III Division II semifinal, Skaneateles topped Cortland-Homer hanks to a pair of third period goals.
The defending section champion Lakers were led by a hat trick from Luke Renaud in their season opener. Renauld also recorded an assist.
Garrett Krieger posted one goal and one assist, while Michael Blowers and Charlie Major were credited with two helpers apiece. Aidan McGown chipped in with an assist.
Goalie Adam Casper earned the win with 11 saves.
SWIMMING
West Genesee 87, Auburn 52: The Maroons earned three first-place wins by virtue of exhibition against the Wildcats. Michael Villano finished first in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.84) and Matthew Crounse won the 100 backstroke (1:14.53). Riley Fitzgerald, Villano, Colin Ringwood and Jefferson Vitale also came in first in the 400 freestyle relay (4:07.00).
Auburn (0-4) has a virtual swim meet scheduled against Fayetteville-Manlius for Friday.