Local Roundup: Union Springs girls basketball slips by Greene in sectional opener

Union Springs slipped by Greene 45-40 in the Section IV Class C semifinals at Union Springs High School on Saturday.

The Wolves advance Tuesday’s section semifinals, which will be played at SUNY Cortland.

Kailey Kalet led the offense with 15 points while also coming up with three steals. Payton Gilbert had nine points and six rebounds. Danielle Waldron contributed seven points and five rebounds. Xavia Evener had a team-high nine rebounds.

Union Springs stormed out to a 17-5 lead in the first quarter and remained ahead through halftime. A five-point third quarter allowed Greene to inch back into the game, though the Wolves were able to hold the visitors to six points in the final eight minutes to close it out.

Newark Valley 78, Southern Cayuga 27: The Chiefs were defeated by the Class C tournament’s top seed. Avrey Colton led the team with 19 points and seven rebounds.

Southern Cayuga finishes 13-9.

WRESTLING

NYSPHSAA Championships: Two Cayuga County grapplers lost in their first matches on Saturday, ending hopes to reach the tournament’s podium.

Jordan-Elbridge/Port Byron/Cato-Meridian’s Ike Svitavsky and Dylan Nolan were both defeated in their opening matches of the day.

In the Division II 160-pound bracket, Svitavsky fell to Windor’s Mason McCombs in an 18-5 major decision.

Svitavsky, a senior, ends his career with a 3-2 performance at the state championships and a 28-9 record on the season.

After going 1-1 in the championship bracket on Friday, Nolan shifted to the consolation bracket on Saturday. In his only match, the sophomore 110-pounder lost to Avon/Geneseo’s Ryan Farley on a pin 14 seconds into the second period.

Nolan, who finished third in his weight class at the Section III Division II championships, ends his season with a 30-8 record.

