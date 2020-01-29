Local Roundup: Union Springs girls basketball slips by Moravia

Union Springs girls basketball took an eight-point lead into halftime, but had to withstand a second-half charge from Moravia in a 46-43 victory on Wednesday.

Tied at 11 after one quarter, the Wolves outscored the Blue Devils 12-4 in the second quarter. Moravia kept pace in the third and clawed back into it in the fourth, but couldn’t steal the lead from Union Springs.

Renee Park paved the way for the Wolves with 18 points, including three 3s. Payton Gilbert was next with 11 points, including seven in the opening quarter.

Kate Baylor was Moravia’s only double-digit scorer, recorded 20 points. Maddy Kelly was next up with eight.

Union Springs (11-3) heads to Marathon on Friday. Moravia also plays Friday, hosting Southern Cayuga.

Skaneateles 63, Jordan-Elbridge 32: Kate Aberi paced the Lakers with a 14-point night, Maddy Ramsgard was next with 12 points and Maeve Canty kicked in 11 points.

SWIMMING