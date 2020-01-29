Local Roundup: Union Springs girls basketball slips by Moravia

Union Springs girls basketball took an eight-point lead into halftime, but had to withstand a second-half charge from Moravia in a 46-43 victory on Wednesday.
Tied at 11 after one quarter, the Wolves outscored the Blue Devils 12-4 in the second quarter. Moravia kept pace in the third and clawed back into it in the fourth, but couldn’t steal the lead from Union Springs.
Renee Park paved the way for the Wolves with 18 points, including three 3s. Payton Gilbert was next with 11 points, including seven in the opening quarter.
Kate Baylor was Moravia’s only double-digit scorer, recorded 20 points. Maddy Kelly was next up with eight.
Union Springs (11-3) heads to Marathon on Friday. Moravia also plays Friday, hosting Southern Cayuga.
Skaneateles 63, Jordan-Elbridge 32: Kate Aberi paced the Lakers with a 14-point night, Maddy Ramsgard was next with 12 points and Maeve Canty kicked in 11 points.
SWIMMING
Weedsport 92, Auburn 81: Earning first place for the Warriors was Andrew Williams in the 50 freestyle (24.33), Caleb Tracy in the 100 freestyle (55.21), Joe Wloch in the 500 freestyle (5:21.93) and 200 freestyle (2:02.01), and Christina Jackson in diving (192.15 points).
Tracy, Forrest Nguyen, Williams and Wloch took the win in the 200 freestyle relay (1:43.52).
For Auburn, Michael Villano finished first in the 200 IM (2:22.56) and 100 breaststroke (1:12.64), Collin Ringwood won the 100 butterfly (1:07.59), and Joshua Whiting touched first in the 100 backstroke (1:06.26).
The Maroons also claimed two relays. Whiting, Villano, Ringwood and Connor McMillan completed the 200 medley relay in 1:58.60. Ringwood, Ethan Hickman, Whiting and Riley Fitzgerald were done with the 400 freestyle relay in 4:09.03.
WRESTLING
Phoenix 54, Hannibal/Cato-Meridian 34: Jack Lamson (106), Hunter White (126), Tyler Murray (132), Jordan Beach (138) and Santana Salvador (285) all won on pins. Ben Alton (113) earned a win on a technical fall.
GIRLS BOWLING
Homer 5, Weedsport 2: The Warriors were outscored 1,825 to 1,608. Alanna Golden finished with a three-game score of 377, while Gracie Stevens had a 367.
BOYS BOWLING
Homer 7, Weedsport 0: Jacob Blaylock shot a 464 and Diego Ventura had a 372 for the Warriors.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Corning 68, Cayuga 44: Gretchen Earl led the Spartans with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Allaysha Grady had nine points, and Jania Freeman recorded four assists with 11 rebounds.
CCC (7-10) plays again Sunday against Herkimer.
FROM TUESDAY
ICE HOCKEY
Skaneateles (girls) 3, Ithaca 1: Campbell Torrey, Lizzy Sacha and Adrianna Barbuto (assist) all nabbed goals for the Lakers. Rebecca Cain picked up an assist. Evie Sheridan made 18 saves.
VOLLEYBALL
Weedsport 3, Cato-Meridian 2: Facing elimination after three sets, the Warriors rallied to win the final two and the match.
Cato-Meridian started with a 25-22 win. Then Weedsport responded by taking the second game 25-21. After the Blue Devils claimed the third 25-16, the Warriors answered by winning the final two 25-16 and 25-18.
For Weedsport, Trinity Davis recorded eight aces, eight kills, eight assists and three digs. Taylor Hunter posted six aces, 12 assists, two kills and five digs. Alexa Edersheim picked up 10 digs on defense.