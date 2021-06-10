Local Roundup: Union Springs loses in semis; Port Byron, Auburn advance to finals

He racked up 16 strikeouts, as nine batters were caught looking at strike three.

All that prevented Bailey from a perfect game was a single walk, issued to Spartans lead-off hitter Brandon Gregory.

Union Springs was held to only four hits on offense — and none for extra bases. But Dawson Halverson’s RBI that scored Dustin Walawender was all the support Bailey needed.

In addition to Halverson and Walawender, Matt Winters and Tyler Weaver singled. Jake Walter, Nick Weaver and Halverson all walked. Walter added a stolen base.

TRACK AND FIELD

Section IV Class D-3 championships: In lieu of COVID-19, this year’s Class D sectional meet was split into three. Participants included athletes from Southern Cayuga and Union Springs.

The Southern Cayuga girls posted X first-place times. Bridget Hastings won the 2000m steeplechase (9:13.89), Charli Bennett came in first in the 400m run (1:01.24), Nora Burroughs had the top time in the 800m run (2:39.36) and Sophie Bennett earned first in the 3000m run (12:39.90). In the field, Bridget Davis had the top discus throw (78-09), which bested second place by 15 feet. The Chiefs’ 4x400m relay team also took home first place (4:34.48).