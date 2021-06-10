Local Roundup: Union Springs loses in semis; Port Byron, Auburn advance to finals

Union Springs had four hits in a 11-1 loss to Lansing Thursday in a Section IV, Class C semifinal.
BASEBALL
Section III, Class C-1
Semifinals
Port Byron 5 Thousand Island 1: Winning pitcher Brandon Relfe helped the Panthers advance to the finals, throwing a complete game six-hitter with eight strikeouts, two walks and a run. Relfe also had a RBI and scored a run.
Justin Morgenthaler paced the offense with three hits, a run and two RBIs. Connor Usowski had a pair of hits and a run. Gabe Rhodes tripled and Ethan Wilson, Matt Laird and Drew Nolan, who also had two RBIs, each had a hit.
Section III, Class C-2
Semifinal
Beaver River 10, Weedsport 0: Andrew Seward had a pair of hits for the Warriors in their loss.
SOFTBALL
Section III, Class A semifinal
Auburn 6, Chittenango 2: Elise Clifford hit a big home run as the Maroons rallied in the top of the seventh to advance to the championship.
Tied 2-2 in the seventh, Morgan Cook walked and Doray DiLallo was hit by a pitch. Clifford then hit a three-run homer to put Auburn up 5-2. Emma Merkley then singled, Abby Carr walked to set up Kaitlyn Catalone, whose single up the middle scored Merkley to make it 6-2.
Auburn went up 2-0 in the top of third as Sydney Marinelli tripled in a run and later scored on a passed ball.
Madison Lowe pitched for Auburn. She allowed five hits, two runs, no earned runs, a walk and struck out five.
Auburn will play at Jamesville-DeWitt for the title Saturday, time to be determined.
BOYS LACROSSE
Section III, Class A Semifinal
Fayetteville-Manlius 16, Auburn 4: Colin Tardiff led the Maroons with two goals.
Zack Crosby and Charlie Cunningham each scored a goal and Mitch McGinn had an assist. Goalie Jackson Siddall made 10 saves.
Section III, Class D Semifinal
Onondaga 17, Skaneateles 6: The Lakers' season ended in the semis as Grayson Brunelle had two goals and an assist. Sean Kerwick added a pair of goals and Ryan Willard and Colin Morrissey each had a goal.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Section III, Class D semifinal
Skaneateles 15, General Brown 5: Ava Logan (assist) and Maggie Newton each scored four goals to propel the Lakers into the championship game.
Lilly Marquardt contributed a pair of goals and three assists and Julia O'Connor and Bella Brogan each scored a pair of goals. Kathryn Morrissey added a goal and a pair of assists.
Goalie Emily Evans made five saves.
BOYS TENNIS
Section III, Class C-1
Skaneateles won a pair of doubles championships and a singles title. The Lakers' first doubles team of Hatcher Gutchess and Andrew Neumann swept their first-round match, 6-3, 6-0.
In the semifinals, Gutchess and Neumann rallied to beat Cazenovia's Andrew Falso and Garret Lounsbury, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3. In the finals, Gutchess and Neumann beat Holland Patent's Thomas Breil and Carter Williams, 6-1, 6-2.
The Lakers' second doubles team of Trevor Knupp and Duncan Raddant also won the sectional title by beating Cazenovia's Tristan Alvisi and Lincoln Katleski 6-1, 7-5 in the finals.
In the semifinals, Knupp and Raddant swept Marcellus' Michael Deveroux and Tucker Guerina 6-0, 6-0.
Marcus McClanahan won the third singles title, in the semifinals, he rallied past Cazenovia's Jake Wardel,5-7, 6-4, 7-6 and won the finals against Marcellus' Matt Vitale, 6-4, 6-1.
In second singles, the Lakers' Marty McNeil won in the first round, 6-0, 6-0 but fell in the semifinals, 6-4, 6-0.
Class A
Auburn's second singles player Matthew Humphrey won his first-round match 6-0, 6-1 but lost in the quarterfinals.
At third singles, Brody Wagner won his first-round match 6-4, 6-1 but lost in the quarterfinals.
The first doubles team of Michael Clark and Riley Fitzgerald lost in the quarterfinals. The second doubles team of Ryan Stechuchak and Troy Wagner lost in the quarterfinals 6-4, 7-5.
FROM WEDNESDAY
BASEBALL
Union Springs 1, Unatego 0: With zeroes across the board, Union Springs baseball is moving on in sectionals.
Seeded sixth in the Section IV Class C tournament, the Wolves rode a no-hitter from starting pitcher Ryan Bailey to upset No. 3 Unatego.
Bailey, a senior, needed 96 pitches to get through his seven innings. Sixty-seven of those throws went for strikes.
He racked up 16 strikeouts, as nine batters were caught looking at strike three.
All that prevented Bailey from a perfect game was a single walk, issued to Spartans lead-off hitter Brandon Gregory.
Union Springs was held to only four hits on offense — and none for extra bases. But Dawson Halverson’s RBI that scored Dustin Walawender was all the support Bailey needed.
In addition to Halverson and Walawender, Matt Winters and Tyler Weaver singled. Jake Walter, Nick Weaver and Halverson all walked. Walter added a stolen base.
TRACK AND FIELD
Section IV Class D-3 championships: In lieu of COVID-19, this year’s Class D sectional meet was split into three. Participants included athletes from Southern Cayuga and Union Springs.
The Southern Cayuga girls posted X first-place times. Bridget Hastings won the 2000m steeplechase (9:13.89), Charli Bennett came in first in the 400m run (1:01.24), Nora Burroughs had the top time in the 800m run (2:39.36) and Sophie Bennett earned first in the 3000m run (12:39.90). In the field, Bridget Davis had the top discus throw (78-09), which bested second place by 15 feet. The Chiefs’ 4x400m relay team also took home first place (4:34.48).
For the boys, Daniel Davis won the shot put (34-8.75), while Tyler Figueroa was the runner-up in the 100m dash (12.46).
Union Springs’ Molly Yorkey, Evan Miner and Riley Sawyer were all winners for the Wolves.
Yorkey posted the best time in the girls 1500m run (6:14.52). Miner took first in the boys 110m hurdles (20.75). Sawyer was the winner in the boys 1600m run (5:03.67). Sawyer was also second in the boys 200m dash (27.03).
Section III Class A girls championships: Junior Bryn Whitman had Auburn’s only victory on the day, winning the discus with a throw that traveled 107-7.
Seventh-grader Kyleen Brady was the runner-up in a pair of events: the 1500m run (5:03) and the 800m run (2:36). Eighth-grader Ali Pineau was third in the 3000m run (11:11), while Bethany Lorenzo took bronze in the 1500m run (5:07).