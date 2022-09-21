Local Roundup: Union Springs/Port Byron girls soccer defeats Marathon

Union Springs/Port Byron girls soccer picked up a 3-2 victory over Marathon on Wednesday.

Gabby Scholz scored two quick goals for the Wolves, and Danielle Waldron added a third on a penalty kick. Though Marathon nabbed a goal off a direct kick in the second half, US/PB's defense was able to close out the game.

Bella Martinez finished with eight saves in the victory.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Jordan-Elbridge 15, Bishop Ludden 50: The Eagles owned three of the top five positions, led by winner Alexander Kunz (17:48). Peyton Bates was the runner-up (18:51) and Connor Boylan placed third (22:24).

Auburn 15, East Syracuse Minoa 40: The Maroons had the race's top five finishers, with Chris Howard (18:00) pacing the field.

Keegan Brady (18:01), Owen Gasper (18:04), Ryan Maher (18:26) and Austin Ferrin (18:49) rounded out the top five.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Auburn 21, East Syracuse Minoa 34: Kyleen Brady picked up another victory for the Maroons, completing the course with a time of 20:19. Ali Pineau was next for second place (20:38), followed by Nora Burroughs (21:36).

Auburn next competes at the B'ville Invitational on Saturday.

TENNIS

Skaneateles 5, Marcellus 2: The Lakers swept all three singles matches. Kenna Ellis won first singles 6-2, 6-1; Lily Miller swept second singles; and Sofia Capozza took third singles 6-3, 6-0.

Isabelle Soderberg and Eva DeJesus claimed first doubles 6-2, 6-4.

The most thrilling match was third doubles, as the Lakers' Isabella Karpinski and Caitlin Day pulled off a three-set victory 6-7 (9-7), 6-4, 7-6 (12-10).

GOLF

Skaneateles 208, Cazenovia 245: Tyson DiRubbo carded a 37 to lead the Lakers, while Drew Mancini was next up with a 41. Jack Marquardt and Will Murphy had 43s.

Skaneateles is now 9-1.

FIELD HOCKEY

Port Byron 2, Cazenovia 0: Mackenzie McDowell and Kylee Cordway were the goal-scorers, with Abby McKay earned the assist. Colleen Jump made nine saves.

Fayetteville-Manlius 6, Weedsport 0: Warriors goalie Arie Giacolone recorded 11 saves.

VOLLEYBALL

Skaneateles 3, APW 0: The Lakers ousted APW with scores of 25-12, 25-7 and 25-10.

Ayla Pas'cal picked up a team-best seven kills with four digs, while Maddy Bender recorded 12 assists, six digs and five aces. Kate Raddant added six kills and five aces.

FROM TUESDAY

BOYS SOCCER

Moravia 2, Dryden 1: Jacob Anderson scored both goals as the Blue Devils took down the Lions. Both of his tallies occurred early in the game, and though Dryden managed a goal in the second half Moravia was able to hang on.

Brandon Vasquez picked up one assist, while Abram Wasileski made 17 saves.

FIELD HOCKEY

Moravia 3, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 0: Gabby Heim opened the scoring early in the first quarter, and the Blue Devils received insurance goals from Allison Kehoe and Jordan Smith to earn the win.

Brooke Proper picked up an assist, while Kendall Hess and Kaylee Miner made two saves apiece.

Moravia is home against Tioga on Thursday.

VOLLEYBALL

Bishop Grimes 3, Cato-Meridian 2: After winning the first two sets, Cato-Meridian lost the final three in the defeat. Bishop Grimes claimed the fifth-and-deciding set 17-15.

Miranda Dennis recorded a team-high 12 kills. Cara Wilson posted seven kills, seven aces and eight digs. Mya Schneider led the team with 10 assists along with three aces, while Mollie Walton paced the defense with 32 digs.