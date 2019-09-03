The Union Springs/Port Byron girls soccer team dropped its season opener Tuesday 5-1 to Elmira Notre Dame after the Crusaders converted a pair of penalty kicks in the first half.
Elmira Notre Dame's Ellie Mustico put both of her penalty tries past US/PB keeper Hunter Pettit midway through the first half. The Wolves got on the board only a minute before halftime when Renee Park placed a 20-yard shot into the left corner to cut the deficit to 2-1, but Elmira Notre Dame answered with its third goal only 30 seconds later to snuff out any momentum. Elmira Notre Dame added two more goals in the second half to seal the game.
Pettit finished with eight saves, while Danielle Waldron recorded four saves.
US/PB (0-1) host Moravia 6 p.m. Thursday in the opening round of the Jim Cufari Kickoff Classic.
GIRLS TENNIS
Auburn 7, Central Square 0: The Maroons picked up a sweep for their second win of the young season.
Makayla Huntley won first singles 6-1, 6-1; Rosalia Bartolotta took second singles 6-2, 6-0; and Erin Calkins swept third singles 6-0, 6-0.
Kathryn Brown and Alexis Calkins earned a 6-1, 6-0 win in first doubles; Clare Diffin and Alexandra Vitale teamed up to take second doubles 6-2, 6-4; Taylor Chadderdon and Gabrielle McGinn won third doubles 6-1, 6-2; and Elizabeth Moriarity and Caroline Netti claimed fourth doubles 6-1, 6-0.
Marcellus 4, Skaneateles 3: The Lakers picked up two wins in singles play but only one in four doubles matches.
Kenna Ellis earned a 6-4, 6-2 in in first singles, while Lily Miller won in third singles 6-3, 6-3. Ella Danforth and Emma Miller combined to win first doubles 6-3, 6-2.
Skaneateles drops to 2-1.
VOLLEYBALL
Moravia 3, Groton 0: The Blue Devils earned a sweep, winning all three games by scores of 25-11, 25-18, and 25-14.
Maddy Kelly led the team with nine aces, 11 service points and three kills. Sophia Amos added three aces, nine service points and six kills, Alexa Nye chipped in with five aces, 15 service points and seven assists.