Ava Mills and Renee Park each scored three goals and an assist as the Union Springs/Port Byron girls soccer team beat Moravia 12-0 on Thursday in the first round of the Jim Cufari Kickoff Tournament at Union Springs.
Mandy Aldrich (assist), Sadie White, Nicole Nasniak, Sabrina Westmiller, Angelia Scholz (assist) and Ella Johnson each scored a goal. Grace Perkins, Tatum Haight, Rebecca Colgan and Skyler Albino each contributed an assist.
Goalies Hunter Pettit and Danielle Waldron each made a save for the Wolves. Tori Forgham and Sarah Lutkins were praised for defense.
"I thought that Ava did a fantastic job setting the tone for us tonight with three goals in the first seven minutes of the game," Wolves coach Jim Hodges said. "That seemed to spark everyone else on the team as we had 11 different players score or assist on goals."
Moravia goalie Abigail Myers made 10 saves.
The host Wolves (1-1-0) will play Jordan-Elbridge in the championship game Saturday at 7:45 p.m. Moravia (0-2-0) will play Cato-Meridian in the consolation game Saturday at 5 p.m.
Other games from the tournament were not reported by press time.
Central Square 2, Auburn 0: Maroons goalie Bryn Whitman made six saves.
FIELD HOCKEY
Weedsport 6, Cato-Meridian 1: Suzie Nemec led the Warriors with a pair of goals with a pair of assists.
Christina Jackson also scored two goals, Trinity Davis and Emma Stark each scored a goal and Jenna Sullivan added an assist. Mariah Quigley made seven saves in goal.
Hannah Janes scored a goal for Cato-Meridian and goalie Kennedy Pelkey made six saves.
GIRLS TENNIS
Auburn 7, Oswego 0: The Maroons had another sweep to raise their record to 4-0.
At first singles, Makayla Huntley won 6-1, 6-2; at second singles, Rosalia Bartolotta swept 6-0, 6-1 and at third singles, Erin Calkins won 6-1, 6-2.
At first doubles, Kathryn Brown and Alexis Calkins swept 6-2, 6-0; at second doubles, Clare Diffin and Alexandra Vitale won 6-2, 6-3; at third doubles, Gabrielle McGinn and Taylor Chadderdon swept 6-0, 6-0 and at fourth doubles, Lillianna Spin and Sophie Lesch won 6-4, 6-0.
Jordan-Elbridge 4, Mexico 3: The Eagles edged out the Tigers. The lone singles winner for Jordan-Elbridge came at first singles as Anisa Bort won 6-1, 6-3.
The Eagles took three of the four doubles matches. At first doubles, Delaney Dunham and Meghan Whalen won 6-0, 6-2; at third doubles, Gabrielle Skotniski and Katelyn Precourt swept 6-0, 6-0 and at fourth doubles, Skylar Crysler and Hayley Holland rallied to win 6-1, 2-6, 11-9.
GIRLS SWIMMING
West Genesee 104, Auburn 76: The Maroons dropped their opener to the Wildcats. Claire Alexander and Maura Moochler each had a pair of first-place finishes for Auburn.
Alexander won the 200 IM with a time of 2:29.73 and the 100 butterfly in 1:04.42. Moochler won the 50 freestyle in 26.47 and the 100 backstroke in 1:06.20.
The Maroons' 200 freestyle relay of Moochler, Meghan Gianotta, Alexander and Makenna Wilson touched first with a time of 1:48.67.
Skaneateles 99, Oswego 83: The Lakers won seven events in the victory over the Buccaneers.
Elizabeth Springer was first in the 50 free in a time of 26.53. Carlee Pitman won the diving with 157.20 points. Grace King touched first in the 500 freestyle in 5:52.46. Lili Winkelman won the 100 breaststroke in 1:15.31. Lily Buchholz won the 100 backstroke in 1:06.75.
The 200 freestyle relay of Springer, Caitlin Comer, Amelia Musso and Lexis Cottrill won in 1:53.76. The 200 medley relay of Winkelman, Buchholz, Grace King and Caitlin Comer won in 2:00.67.
BOYS GOLF
Auburn 204, Syracuse City 272: Playing at Drumlins, Ross Burgmaster and Jack Leader each led the Maroons with a 39. Carter Mizro was a stroke back with a 40 and Colin Tardif and Lucas Fedyshyn each carded 43s.
Auburn, now 2-0 on the season, plays at Fulton on Friday.
VOLLEYBALL
Moravia 3, Lansing 0: Kate Baylor led the Blue Devils with 10 kills, two blocks and an ace. Alexa Nye added seven aces, 26 service points and six assists. Sophia Amos had seven kills, five aces and 11 service points.