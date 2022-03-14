Local Roundup: Union Springs/Port Byron's Jump helps Section IV place fourth at states

Union Springs/Port Byron bowler Colleen Jump helped Section IV’s composite team place fourth at the New York State championships over the weekend.

Competing at Strike ’N Spare Lanes in Syracuse, Jump rolled a 1,167 across her six games (168, 216, 210, 223, 142, 208) for an average of 194.5.

Jump’s score ranked 21st out of 66 individual bowlers across New York state for series average, while her fourth game of 223 was 24th best bowled among composite participants.

The Section IV team finished fourth among the 11 sections with a total pinball of 6,095. That trailed state champion Section III by 149 pins.

To qualify for Section IV's composite team, an individual must have one of the top six averages across the sectional and state qualifier tournaments, and not a member of one of the team qualifiers. Jump's average was fourth among girls in Section IV.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0