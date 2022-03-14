 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BOWLING

Local Roundup: Union Springs/Port Byron's Jump helps Section IV place fourth at states

  • 0
Colleen Jump-2.jpg

Union Springs/Port Byron's Colleen Jump practices for the New York state tournament Wednesday at Starlite Lanes in Aurelius

 Justin Ritzel, The Citizen

Union Springs/Port Byron bowler Colleen Jump helped Section IV’s composite team place fourth at the New York State championships over the weekend.

Competing at Strike ’N Spare Lanes in Syracuse, Jump rolled a 1,167 across her six games (168, 216, 210, 223, 142, 208) for an average of 194.5.

Jump’s score ranked 21st out of 66 individual bowlers across New York state for series average, while her fourth game of 223 was 24th best bowled among composite participants.

The Section IV team finished fourth among the 11 sections with a total pinball of 6,095. That trailed state champion Section III by 149 pins.

To qualify for Section IV's composite team, an individual must have one of the top six averages across the sectional and state qualifier tournaments, and not a member of one of the team qualifiers. Jump's average was fourth among girls in Section IV. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boeheim reflects on 'best season'

Boeheim reflects on 'best season'

NEW YORK — Sitting next to his sons, Jim Boeheim did not hesitate when asked to evaluate the first losing season in his 46 years as head coach…

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady has un-retired from football

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News