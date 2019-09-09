The Union Springs volleyball team outlasted Moravia 3-1 Monday.
The final set scores were 25-9, 29-25, 25-18, 26-24.
The Wolves' Ruth Jackson recorded seven service points and six kills, while Aurora Lucas had 12 service points, seven assists and three aces. Marrin Owens added seven service points and five assists, and Jess Morgan had six digs.
Moravia's Alexa Nye registered 10 assists and a kill, Kate Baylor added six kills and two aces, Sophia Amos chipped in six kills and a block, and Maddy Kelly finished with five kills and an assist.
Union Springs (1-1) hosts Whitney Point Friday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Weedsport 8, Homer 0: Emma Stark recorded a hat trick for the Warriors.
Suzie Nemec added two goals and an assist. Aubrey Ouderkirk, Isabella Petrus and Trinity Davis each found the back of the net once, while Erin Grady had an assist. Mariah Quigley didn't need to make a save for the shutout.
Oneida 3, Auburn 1: Ellie Dann scored the lone goal for the Maroons, while Brittany Yanez had a pair of stops in net.
GIRLS TENNIS
Auburn 6, Cortland 1: The Maroons' Erin Calkins took second singles (6-3, 6-2), while Clare Diffin won third singles (6-1, 6-4).
Kathryn Brown and Alexis Calkins were victorious at first doubles (6-2, 6-7, 6-2), and Alexandra Vitale and Sydney Whitford won second doubles (6-7, 6-3, 6-3). Taylor Chadderdon and Gabby McGinn took third doubles (5-7, 6-1, 6-1), while Sophie Lesch and Elizabeth Spin won fourth doubles (6-3, 6-3).
Skaneateles 5, Manlius Pebble Hill 2: The Lakers' Isabella Kroon won second singles (7-5, 7-5), while Lily Miller was victorious at third singles (6-1, 6-4).
Emma Miller and Ella Danforth won first doubles (6-1, 6-0). Meg Benedict and Olivia Walker took third doubles (6-4, 6-1), and Rachel Hackler and Kelsey Rutledge won fourth doubles (6-1, 6-1).
BOYS GOLF
Auburn 202, Central Square 223: Ross Burgmaster, Jack Leader and Carter Mizro each carded a 40 for the Maroons.
Christian Hogan and Colin Tardif each added 41s.
Auburn (4-0) hosts Syracuse Wednesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Dryden 2, Union Springs/Port Byron 1: Ava Mills scored the lone goal for the Wolves.
Hunter Pettit made 11 saves for US/PB, while Danielle Waldron had one stop.
Union Springs/Port Byron (2-2) hits the road to take on Groton Wednesday.
You have free articles remaining.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Port Byron graduate Morgan Lupo was selected as the Presto Sports Defensive Player of the Week Monday.
Lupo, a freshman goalie for Brockport, earned the win in her first two starts. She tallied 10 saves in a 2-1 overtime win over St. John Fisher last Wednesday, and followed it up with a pair of stops in a 2-0 shutout victory against Houghton Saturday.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Nazareth goalie Amanda Chuttey was named the Empire 8 Defensive Player of the Week Monday.
The Port Byron graduate made 10 saves — including eight in the second half — in a 3-0 shutout victory over Keuka Saturday. Chuttey, a sophomore, has a 0.38 goals against average and a .955 save percentage in three starts for the Golden Flyers this season.
FROM THE WEEKEND
GIRLS SOCCER
Union Springs/Port Byron 12, Jordan-Elbridge 0: The Wolves blanked the Eagles to win the 2019 Jim Cufari Kickoff Classic Saturday.
Sabrina Westmiller led the way with three goals and a pair of assists, while Ava Mills, Renee Park and Mandy Aldrich each tallied two goals and one assist. Mills was named the tournament's most valuable player, and was joined by Park on the all-tournament team.
Sadie White scored twice, Nicole Namisniak chipped in a goal and an assist, and Kathy Montalvo finished with a pair of helpers.
Hunter Pettit made five saves in net for the Wolves, while Jazmyn Stevenson had 10 stops for the Eagles.
FOOTBALL
Moravia 22, Bainbridge-Guilford 14: Kyle Witten passed for three touchdowns and 177 yards in the Blue Devils' win Friday night.
Gavin Stayton and Nick Johnson each had 51 yards receiving and one touchdown, while Hunter Purdy had 72 yards receiving and one touchdown.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Auburn came in fifth overall in the Boys Varsity 2 meet at the VVS Invitational Saturday.
Jimmy Vasile led the way for the Maroons in 13th place (18:14.1), James Cuddy was 20th (18:44), and Jack Moochler finished 21st (18:44.2).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Auburn placed ninth as a team in the Girls Varsity 2 meet at the VVS Invitational Saturday.
Bethany Lorenzo took 22nd overall with a time of 22:40. Natalie Calandra-Ryan was 36th (23:54.1), and Abbie Izzo came in 37th (23:57.5).