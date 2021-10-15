Local Roundup: Union Springs volleyball sweeps Groton

Union Springs volleyball swept Groton on Friday to pick up its ninth win of the season.

The Wolves swept by scores of 25-8, 25-10 and 25-15.

Natalie Wright paced Union Springs with 19 points, seven digs and 11 aces. Hailee Smith added 11 points, 10 aces and a dig. Cameron Dennis had nine points, seven aces, three kills and an assist. Kailey Kalet had five points, six kill, eight assists and three aces. Payton Gilbert had four points, 11 assists, four kills, an ace and a dig.

Union Springs is 9-4 overall and 9-3 in the IAC.

FIELD HOCKEY

Port Byron 2, Cortland 0: Gabby Sennett and Abby McKay each scored a goal for the Panthers.

Maria Burns was in goal and did not face any shots.

FROM THURSDAY

FOOTBALL

Moravia 50, Unatego 42: Quarterback Luke Landis accounted for seven touchdowns as the Blue Devils edged Unatego under the lights.

Through the air, Landis finished 8-for-17 with two touchdown passes, both to Kyle Proper (two catches, 51 yards).

He added 123 yards and five touchdowns on 20 rushing attempts.

Proper added 60 yards on nine carries.

Aiden Kelly posted 42 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, and added a 13-yard reception. Drew Nye was Moravia’s leading receiver, catching three passes for 61 yards.

The Blue Devils’ next opponent is to be determined. Next week wraps up the regular season, but Moravia does not currently have an opponent, though the team is seeking out a game.

VOLLEYBALL

Cato-Meridian 3, Bishop Ludden 2: In a five-set thriller, the Blue Devils came out on top. After losing the first set, Cato-Meridian won the next two 25-21 and 25-14. Bishop Ludden won a tight fourth set 25-23, but the Blue Devils slipped by in the final frame 25-22.

Alyssa Cole led the team with 21 kills, in addition to five aces and 14 digs. Veronica Cordway filled the stat sheet with seven kills, five aces and 21 digs. Emma Jordan had a team-high 25 assists to go with nine digs. Mackenzie LaForce led the defense with 26 digs.

Cato-Meridian improves to 9-6 on the season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0