Local Roundup: Waldron's 19 powers Union Springs past Lansing
LOCAL ROUNDUP

Local Roundup: Waldron's 19 powers Union Springs past Lansing

  • Updated
Local Roundup

Local sports roundup.

 Provided

Danielle Waldron scored 19 points and Kailey Kalet added 16 as Union Springs defeated Lansing on Saturday, 42-35, in a home game.

The Wolves jumped out to an 11-6 lead after the first quarter, and built their lead to eight at halftime.

Lansing's offense came to life in the third quarter with 14 points, but Union Springs' managed to score 12 of their own to take a six-point lead into the final frame and held on for the seven-point win.

Three-point shooting helped the Wolves, with Waldron knocking down three from long range and Kalet adding four.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Marathon 36, Southern Cayuga 35: The Chiefs came close to handing Marathon its first defeat of the season, as Marissa Wiemman's basket with 27 seconds left gave them a one-point lead. But Marathon answered back with just 19 ticks left on the clock to pull off the victory.

Kylie Rejman lead Southern Cayuga in scoring with 13 points, while Avrey Colton added eight. The same teams meet up again at Marathon on Tuesday.

Reporting scores

Varsity coaches can report results via email to citizensports@lee.net. Please include the game's final score, player statistics (include first and last name), team record and date of the next game. Emailed results are preferred, as results received via phone may not be immediately published. 

